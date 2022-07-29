Osun: Adeleke charges transition C’ttee members on creativity, innovation

Determined to ensure effective transition process, Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday charged the 37-man transition committee to be creative and innovative in discharging their duties in line with their terms of reference. Adeleke spoke while inaugurating the committee in his office in Ogo Oluwa area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital yesterday. He said: “We are now at a critical point of demonstrating our readiness to translate our electoral promises into visible reality in form of good governance across all sectors of our society.

“The composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of the various citizens with first-hand knowledge of state of affairs in this state. “You are selected because I know you have deep knowledge of our state and the aspirations of our people. You are also fully aware of our five-point agenda; it’s making the ideals that underlie our governance philosophy. “You are therefore expected to be creative and innovative as you carry out this assignment. Our approach must be practical and down to earth. Be aware as you have been that Osun is a special case demanding unique solutions.”

