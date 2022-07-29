News

Osun: Adeleke charges transition C’ttee members on creativity, innovation

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Determined to ensure effective transition process, Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday charged the 37-man transition committee to be creative and innovative in discharging their duties in line with their terms of reference. Adeleke spoke while inaugurating the committee in his office in Ogo Oluwa area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital yesterday. He said: “We are now at a critical point of demonstrating our readiness to translate our electoral promises into visible reality in form of good governance across all sectors of our society.

“The composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of the various citizens with first-hand knowledge of state of affairs in this state. “You are selected because I know you have deep knowledge of our state and the aspirations of our people. You are also fully aware of our five-point agenda; it’s making the ideals that underlie our governance philosophy. “You are therefore expected to be creative and innovative as you carry out this assignment. Our approach must be practical and down to earth. Be aware as you have been that Osun is a special case demanding unique solutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Leaked video: PDP seeks Gambari, Oshiomhole’s arrest

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Lawrence Olaoye and Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and interrogation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over an alleged plot to subvert the on-going electoral process in Edo State. The two men featured in a […]
News Top Stories

Reject APC, save Nigeria from total collapse, PDP tells electorate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…as party appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into Zoning C’ttee The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum after a regular meeting held in Aba, Abia State yesterday urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election to rescue the country. Reading out the communiqué after the meeting, the Chairman of […]
News

Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill, wants bigger stimulus checks

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks. U.S. government operations are being funded on a temporary basis through Dec. 28, waiting for the $1.4 trillion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica