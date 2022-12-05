News Top Stories

Osun: Alleged looting of govt properties laughable, unfair – ex-commissioner

The immediate past administration in Osun State under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has reacted to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s allegations of looting of government properties, describing it as unfair, laughable and shameful.

 

This followed videos released in which the new government claimed items were missing in the Government House and quarters of some former political appointees. In a statement signed by the former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the immediate past administration described Adeleke’s actions as a futile attempt to soil the name and good governance established by the former helmsman of the state.

 

According to the statement: “We have seen the very laughable and shameless claims by the government of the day about the Government House being looted by the previous administration. The extent they have gone to peddle their falsehood is so preposterous that discerning minds are beginning to ask how a governor who completely renovated the Governor’s Lodge in June will stoop so low as to empty the First Aid box in the lodge.

“Accusing a man of Oyetola’s pedigree of taking away the Government House cooker and emptying bottles of methylated spirit takes away a lot from the accuser.

 

It is beyond laughable, really. Perhaps the OSBC should deploy those cameras that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola approved money for them to buy, to show the world the visuals of the Government House that Oyetola inherited and the tastefully renovated and elegantly furnished house it handed over to the Adeleke administration.

“It is also important to note here that the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was officially informed of the looting of the official residence of Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi and other quarters within the Government House by ‘unknown men’.

 

In a letter, with reference number SEC 43T/352, dated November 25, 2022, and signed by A.T Komolafe on behalf of the Coordinating Director, Governor’s Office, the NSCDC was notified of the ongoing looting of government properties in different quarters following the vacation of the premises by the then Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Mr Komolafe, in the letter, asked for armed security to stop the looting in the Okefia GRA Government House.

 

“So, how exactly is Mr Oyetola guilty of this looting by ‘unknown men’ after he had vacated Government House?”

 

 

