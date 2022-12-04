Osun: Alleged looting of govt properties laughable, unfair – ex-commissioner

The immediate past administration in Osun State under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has reacted to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s allegations of looting of government properties, describing it as unfair, laughable and shameful.

This followed videos released in which the new government claimed items were missing in the Government House and quarters of some former political appointees.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the immediate past administration described Adeleke’s actions as a futile attempt to soil the name and good governance established by the former helmsman of the state.

According to the statement: “We have seen the very laughable and shameless claims by the government of the day about the Government House being looted by the previous administration. The extent they have gone to peddle their falsehood is so preposterous that discerning minds are beginning to ask how a governor who completely renovated the Governor’s Lodge in June will stoop so low as to empty the First Aid box in the lodge.

“Accusing a man of Oyetola’s pedigree of taking away the Government House cooker and emptying bottles of methylated spirit takes away a lot from the accuser. It is beyond laughable, really. Perhaps the OSBC should deploy those cameras that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola approved money for them to buy, to show the world the visuals of the Government House that Oyetola inherited and the tastefully renovated and elegantly furnished house it handed over to the Adeleke administration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...