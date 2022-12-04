News

Osun: Alleged looting of govt properties laughable, unfair – ex-commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The immediate past administration in Osun State under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has reacted to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s allegations of looting of government properties, describing it as unfair, laughable and shameful.

This followed videos released in which the new government claimed items were missing in the Government House and quarters of some former political appointees.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the immediate past administration described Adeleke’s actions as a futile attempt to soil the name and good governance established by the former helmsman of the state.

According to the statement: “We have seen the very laughable and shameless claims by the government of the day about the Government House being looted by the previous administration. The extent they have gone to peddle their falsehood is so preposterous that discerning minds are beginning to ask how a governor who completely renovated the Governor’s Lodge in June will stoop so low as to empty the First Aid box in the lodge.

“Accusing a man of Oyetola’s pedigree of taking away the Government House cooker and emptying bottles of methylated spirit takes away a lot from the accuser. It is beyond laughable, really. Perhaps the OSBC should deploy those cameras that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola approved money for them to buy, to show the world the visuals of the Government House that Oyetola inherited and the tastefully renovated and elegantly furnished house it handed over to the Adeleke administration.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo, 36 states, W’Bank, others for Agric Mechanisation Exhibition

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will be leading farmers across the 36 states of the federation to attend the maiden edition of Nigerian Agricultural Mechanisation Exhibition (NAME) 2022 holding in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The exhibition, which is being put together by Hephzibah Nigeria Limited, according to the organisers, would serve as a platform […]
News Top Stories

Eviction: Northern govs warn against attacks on herdsmen

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Baba Negedu

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), yesterday, expressed concern over reports that herdsmen belonging to a particular ethnic group were being targeted and evicted in some parts of the South-East and South-West geopolitical zones, leading to loss of lives and properties. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who addressed […]
News Top Stories

Late Kano Emir, Bayero, almost lost his life to Boko Haram –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Muhammad Kabir

…describes Kano a melting pot of culture   President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, almost lost his life prematurely on July 19, 2013, due to his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists.   Buhari made this known yesterday in a letter read on his behalf by his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica