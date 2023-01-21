Osun Amotekun Field Commander, Amitolu, resigns

The Field Commander of Western Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Osun State Command, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has resigned. This was made known yesterday in a statement signed by the Corps’ spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital. Amitolu, according to the statement, tendered his resignation letter at the office of the Secretary to the State Government. He appreciated the former governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for the opportunity given to him to serve the state, just as he also appreciated the DSS, the Nigeria Police, DCP Segun Olusegun, journalists, and Corps members for their support.

According to him; “I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023. ‘‘As a man of conscience and the eternal grace of Almighty Allah, I give thanks to God for giving me the strength to carry out the responsibility of the agency from day one of my appointment as pioneer director general and the first head of Amotekun in Osun State.

“I will forever be grateful to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, for the confidence reposed in me and the unrestricted opportunity to contribute my quota to the security development of Osun state. “Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially, and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory and egoism, I never give an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contribution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...