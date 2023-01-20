Osun Amotekun Field Commander, Amitolu, resigns 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Field Commander of the Western Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Osun State Command, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has resigned.

This was made known on Friday in a statement signed by the corps’ Spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Amitolu, according to the statement, tendered his resignation letter at the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He appreciated the former governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for the opportunity given to him to serve the state, just as he also appreciated the DSS, the Nigeria Police, DCP Segun Olusegun and journalists for their support.

