Metro & Crime

Osun Amotekun Field Commander, Amitolu, resigns 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

 

 

 

The Field Commander of the Western Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Osun State Command, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has resigned.

 

This was made known on Friday in a statement signed by the corps’ Spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

 

Amitolu, according to the statement, tendered his resignation letter at the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

 

He appreciated the former governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for the opportunity given to him to serve the state, just as he also appreciated the DSS, the Nigeria Police, DCP Segun Olusegun and journalists for their support.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bandits numbering over 20, have again, reportedly kidnapped a traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, after attacking his palace in Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the gunmen took away Derwan, the district head of Panyam, after scaring residents with gunshots in the early […]
Metro & Crime

Benue Assembly shut down as Speaker, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Official activites at the Benue State House of Assembly were on Monday crippled as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba and other principal officers were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The Speaker, who represents Kyan constituency in Vandeikya Local Government Area, and Hon. Tertsea Gbiseh, who represents […]
Metro & Crime

Four girls drown in Jigawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police in Jigawa State, on Tuesday, said it had recovered the bodies of three girls that drowned in a stream while crossing to farm in a community in Gwaram Local Government Council of the state. The police spokesman, Abdu Jinjiri, said the incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday in Sara town. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica