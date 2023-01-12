News

Osun APC accuses govt of sponsoring attacks against members

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is worried over the attacks on its members in Osun State. The party accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party of unleashing terror on its members since the inception of the Ademola Adeleke administration. The APC claimed that some of its campaign billboards and posters had been destroyed by hoodlums working for the PDP.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ijesa-South Federal Constituency Lawrence Ayenii expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on APC members and the vandalisation of the party’s billboards, saying no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to book. He promised to take the security challenges facing the state to the National Assembly as a matter of public importance. The legislator said: “It is unfortunate that this is still happening despite the steps taken to avert a recurrence having sent a copy of a petition to the Inspector- General of Police as well as the Commissioner of Police and the DPO informing them about the planned attack on the members of the APC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Entrenched interests want Nigeria to remain the way it is – Fayemi

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation, call for restructuring and the second year anniversary of his second term in office as governor. FELIX NWANERI reports     What have been the gains, challenges and constrains of the last […]
News

Ogun backs indigenous language in schools

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State Government has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to make mother tongue as the language of instruction and teaching in primary schools. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the state is fully in support of the use of indigenous languages to teach in primary schools, […]
News

Gunmen allegedly attacked Prof Akintoye’s residence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have allegedly attacked the Ado-Ekiti residence of the leader of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye.   The attack, which occurred over the weekend, according to the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, had the gunmen shooting through the fence to gain access into the compound.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica