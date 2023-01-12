Osun APC accuses govt of sponsoring attacks against members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is worried over the attacks on its members in Osun State. The party accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party of unleashing terror on its members since the inception of the Ademola Adeleke administration. The APC claimed that some of its campaign billboards and posters had been destroyed by hoodlums working for the PDP.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ijesa-South Federal Constituency Lawrence Ayenii expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on APC members and the vandalisation of the party’s billboards, saying no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to book. He promised to take the security challenges facing the state to the National Assembly as a matter of public importance. The legislator said: “It is unfortunate that this is still happening despite the steps taken to avert a recurrence having sent a copy of a petition to the Inspector- General of Police as well as the Commissioner of Police and the DPO informing them about the planned attack on the members of the APC.”

