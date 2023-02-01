Osun APC alleges plot to disrupt Tinubu’s Osogbo rally

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged a plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt its presidential rally in Osogbo last Thursday. The APC claimed that it had uncovered plans by the PDP to attack its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and its supporters before, during and after the rally.

The party in its petition the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba and the DSS sought protection for Tinubu and his supporters. Addressing a press conference at the Tinubu / Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, on Tuesday, the acting Chairman of the APC Sooko Lawal ac-cused Governor Ademola Adeleke of planning to use thugs to disrupt the rally.

He said: “We are privy to intelligence that the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in connivance with the embattled Governor Ademola Adeleke have concluded a plan to disrupt the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coming up on Thursday at the Osogbo. “We also observed that the embattled Governor Adeleke’s security guards are always hooded and a revelation that the majority of the hooded security guards are political hoodlums that the governor is using for extra-judicial killings and attacks of the opposition members across the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...