Osun APC cries out as thugs attack members, supporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State Wednesday raised the alarm over incessant attacks on the party’s members by hoodlums allegedly working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Council urged the security agencies to save APC members from further attacks in the state. Speaking at a press conference, spokesman for the Council Oluremi Omowaiye decried the incessant attacks on members of the APC since the inception of the PDP government in the state. According to the former Commissioner for Works and Transport, on two different occasions he and his supporters were attacked in Ilesa, his home town.

He explained that the party’s candidate for the Osun West senatorial poll, Dr. Amidu Tadese and his campaign team were yesterday attacked by thugs allegedly sponsored by the PDP in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state. He said the attack left a number of Tadese’s supporters injured at Ward 9, Ikire.

