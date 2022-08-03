Politics

Osun APC Crisis: Youth wing urges PMB to call Aregbesola to order

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution former governor of the state and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola not to destroy the collective heritage of the party in the state.

Speaking Wednesday at a press conference, the APC State Youth Leader, Goke Akinwemimo noted that some political marauders and unscrupulous elements allegedly sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, under the auspices of The Osun Progressives (TOP) embarked on what could be best described as public charade and disgrace in Osogbo, capital Osun State to blackmail the state leadership of the party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “As youth wing of the party, we are compelled to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola on his callous and vendetta moves to destroy our party in Osun on account of ego tripping and personal self aggrandizement.”

He noted that Aregbesola’s conduct is becoming worrisome, retrogressive and worst expected from a serving minister and former governor who rose to prominence with the support of the party’s structure.

 

Our Reporters

