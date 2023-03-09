News

Osun APC dismisses Adeleke’s 100 days in office

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s celebration of his 100 days in office, saying his administration performed woefully. Addressing the press conference on Wednesday at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, acting Chairman Tajudeen Lawal claimed that the state government spent state resources on frivolities. According to him, apart from the regular allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) totalling N15 billion the Adeleke administration received, the state government also received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion fromNGCARESand N6.7 billionfromtheFederalGovernment parastatal tax liabilityin the last three months. Lawal also claimed that the Adeleke administration received other big money without anything meaningful to show. The APC further alleged the state government mismanaged a total of N30 billion that accrued to the coffers of the 30 local government areas and the Ife- East Area Office.

Related Articles
News

Viral video: Abe wants Amaechi’s supporters arrested

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged security agencies to arrest the supporters of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, for threatening to burn down Rivers in a viral video. Abe in a statement said that Nigeria cannot indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the […]
News

PDP: Attempt to sack Secondus may lead to implosion, says Dickson

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has faulted those skimming to remove the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, from office. He warned that attempts by some people to hijack the party and remove the national chairman may lead to implosion. Speaking on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics […]
News

Oberaifo Udoh Foundation rolls out plans for less privileged Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oberaifo Udoh Foundation has rolled out plans that will help bring lasting hope for less privileged Nigerians. According to Oberaifo Udoh, who is the Director and founder of Oberaifo Udoh Foundation, to save humanity have always been part of his goals and to put that part of him in motion, the foundation was birth. In […]

