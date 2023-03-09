Osun APC dismisses Adeleke’s 100 days in office

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s celebration of his 100 days in office, saying his administration performed woefully. Addressing the press conference on Wednesday at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, acting Chairman Tajudeen Lawal claimed that the state government spent state resources on frivolities. According to him, apart from the regular allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) totalling N15 billion the Adeleke administration received, the state government also received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion fromNGCARESand N6.7 billionfromtheFederalGovernment parastatal tax liabilityin the last three months. Lawal also claimed that the Adeleke administration received other big money without anything meaningful to show. The APC further alleged the state government mismanaged a total of N30 billion that accrued to the coffers of the 30 local government areas and the Ife- East Area Office.
