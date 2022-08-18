News

Osun APC elders restate support for Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Caucus aka Igbimo Agba has restated its support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola despite losing the last month’s governorship poll to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The caucus in a communiqué by its Chairman and ex-Secretary to the State Government Chief Sola Akinwumi after a stakeholders’ meeting in Osunjela, Atakunmosa West Local Government Area on Tuesday, hailed Oyetola for his contribution to the development of the state.

The group said: “The body salutes the uncommon courage, perseverance, tenacity and political sagacity employed in the governance of this state by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against all odds, especially after the governorship election which was greeted with some provocative dispositions from the major opposition party members in the state. “The body extends its appreciation to the party’s leadership and members down the ladder and wishes them successful undertakings.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Nigeria needs PPP to bridge $2.3trn infrastructure gap

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said annual budgetary allocations alone cannot address the nation’s infrastructure deficit. He said government could only raise the required $2.3 trillion meant to bridge the gap in the next 30 years by effective collaboration with the private sector. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the opening of a two–day retreat of […]
News

LG polls: YIAGA Africa urges Lagos Assembly to amend electoral law

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A group, YIAGA Africa, has called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to review the state’s electoral law to guarantee credible elections.   The body in its preliminary report on the conduct of Saturday’s council election in the state said the amendment would provide clarity with respect to timelines for electoral activities like the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu pardons traffic offenders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu pardoned remorseful traffic offenders when he made an unscheduled visit to the head office of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) in Alausa yesterday. The offenders were waiting to be arraigned for various traffic offences when Sanwo-Olu arrived. On sighting the governor’s convoy, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica