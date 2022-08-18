Osun APC elders restate support for Oyetola

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Caucus aka Igbimo Agba has restated its support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola despite losing the last month’s governorship poll to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The caucus in a communiqué by its Chairman and ex-Secretary to the State Government Chief Sola Akinwumi after a stakeholders’ meeting in Osunjela, Atakunmosa West Local Government Area on Tuesday, hailed Oyetola for his contribution to the development of the state.

The group said: “The body salutes the uncommon courage, perseverance, tenacity and political sagacity employed in the governance of this state by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against all odds, especially after the governorship election which was greeted with some provocative dispositions from the major opposition party members in the state. “The body extends its appreciation to the party’s leadership and members down the ladder and wishes them successful undertakings.”

