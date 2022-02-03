News

Osun APC faction condemns arrests of its leaders

The leadership of Rasaq Salinsileled faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has condemned the midnight arrest of the Chairman of the party in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Siji Alatayo, by the police.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Agboola, also condemned what it described as Gestapo-like manner of the arrest of one of the APC leaders, Siju Oyewumi in his Eko Ende home in the middle of the night. Agboola said the midnight hunting of the party leaders and members by the police in Ifelodun Local Government portends great danger to the nation’s fledgling democracy and critical insecurity. He wondered what could have been the offence of the arrested persons that could warrant their midnight arrest.
adegbola said the arrest of the APC leaders might not be unconnected with the federal constituency meeting held yesterday, which was disrupted by hoodlums sent by another faction of the party. The publicity secretary added that the hoodlums attacked members of the party at the meeting with guns, cutlasses and other weapons. He said it was clear from the beginning that some people were not happy that the federal constituency meeting would be held in his domain.

 

