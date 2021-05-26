Osun APC: Group asks Tinubu to caution Aregbesola over splinter association

A socio-political group, Dynamic Reformers, has appealed to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to urgently caution the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to desist from disturbing the peace of the APC in the state and by extension, the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The group, which is of progressive extraction with its headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, observed that the conduct, outbursts and body language of Aregbesola who was the immediate-past governor of Osun State have been needlessly antagonistic of both Governor Oyetola and the APC leadership in the state.

According to a statement issued by the chairman of the group, Mr Duro Olaleke, who is a revered retired federal educationist in the state, most of the wars Aregbesola has been waging against the Oyetola administration and the leadership of the ruling party in the state have been by proxy.

The Dynamic Reformers’ leader explained that the interior minister has chosen to fight dirty to the extent of spearheading the formation of a splinter group which he named, The Osun Progressives (TOP), within the state APC that he has been teleguiding through one Elder Moses Adelowo Adebiyi as the chairman of the group.

According to the Dynamic Reformers, Adebiyi who was the former Acting State chairman of the APC, has not been adding value to the existence and progress of the party by his actions and inactions.

He stated that: “One could not fathom a reason why a former Acting State chairman of a party should be the arrowhead of some of the failed and frustrated politicians obviously recruited by Aregbesola to disrupt the political atmosphere and wellbeing of the ruling party in Osun State.

“A cursory check of the composition of the membership of the APC splinter group recruited by the Interior Minister to be fighting Governor Oyetola and Prince Gboyega Famodun, the state APC Caretaker chairman, were members of his cabinet when he was in the saddle as the state governor and some Action Democratic Party(ADP) returnees led by the former state Vice-chairman of the APC, Alhaji Azeez Isa Adesiji, who resigned his membership and position when exiting the APC sometime ago.

“Our investigation revealed that while the grouse of Adesiji is to refill the post of the office of the Vice-chairmanship of the party when he defected back to the APC not quite long ago after the ADP failed at the poll, other members of the anti-Oyetola squad are majorly former members of Aregbesola’s cabinet who had served twice but were not reappointed for the third time in Oyetola’s administration.

“The state Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Razak Ayobami Salinsile, too, is another of Aregbesola’s lackey who, all along, has not been co-operative with the Oyetola administration for reasons of his blind loyalty to the Minister of Interior.

“Our own Asiwaju, we knew what it cost you through deployment of human and monetary resources in order to liberate Osun State from the jigsaw of the reactionary group who acted as an impostor in government for about a decade.

“It is not an overstatement to inform you sir that your godson, Rauf Aregbesola, is assiduously working towards spilling the political gains of our party, the APC, by conniving with some notable leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the ADP returnees, to rock the boat of our party in Osun.

“We are pleased to inform you that the highest percentage of the people of Osun State are satisfied with the performance of Governor Oyetola in all the sectors of the state economy.

“The people of the state in general and the civil servants are happy with the prompt and full payment of their salaries by the Oyetola administration.

“He has been transforming the nooks and crannies of the state with the little resources accruable to it that is being spent judiciously.

“Part of Governor Oyetola’s legacy achievements was his political will exhibited to reverse some of the policies of his successor in tandem with the wish of the people.

“We are bold to inform you sir that it is the same high rate that the people of Osun showed support and loyalty to Aregbesola in 2006 that the exhibition of his hatred across the state is now being visibly displayed.

“It is a pity that Aregbesola refuses to come to terms with the fact that he has, of late, been having an exaggerated notion of his popularity which has nosedived beyond redemption.

“Is it the civil servants who are being owed over 30-month half salaries during Aregbesola’s tenure who will roll out the drums for his reception or his numerous lieutenants he sidelined during the protracted struggle to retrieve his then stolen mandates from the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led administration?”, the Dynamic Reformers’ press statement questioned.

The group also observed that Aregbesola has turned Osun APC into a theatre of crisis, acrimony and disturbance since he was dismissed from the prestigious Governance Advisory Council(GAC) in Lagos State.

