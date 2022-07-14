News

Osun APC Guber Primary: Oyetola, Adeoti to know fate today

Posted on

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed today to deliver judgment in a suit seeking the disqualification of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16 governorship election. Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date, after counsel for the parties adopted their processes and presented their arguments in the matter.

The plaintiff in the suit and a chieftain of the APC, Moshood Adeoti, had filed the matter through his legal team led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chiesonu Okpoko. Adeoti was one of the aspirants who lost the APC governorship ticket to Governor Oyetola in the party’s primary held on February 19. In the originating summons, he prayed the court to nullify Oyetola’s candidacy on the grounds that the governor contested in the poll as a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

 

