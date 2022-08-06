Osun: APC, Oyetola file case at Election Petitions Tribunal

Following the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in Osun, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday filed a petition before the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting at the State High Court, Osogbo. The petitioners challenged the results of the election in some of the local government areas and prayed the Tribunal to return their mandate to them. Oyetola, who is the first petitioner, was physically present at the Tribunal to sign the petition filed before by him and the party.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Senator Ademola Adeleke winner of the July 16 governorship election having polled a total number of 403,271 against 375,027 polled by Oyetola. Addressing journalists shortly after the petition was filed, signed and sealed, one of the petitioners’ counsels, Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), expressed confidence in the substance of the petition to ensure victory for Oyetola and the ruling party. According to him, the legal team of the petitioners have established fundamental grounds to seek justice and ensure victory for them in view of the substance of the case.

“In the next few days, activities will be in top gear in respect to the proceedings of the tribunal. So, we are here today with the petition which has fundamental grounds upon which we believe the election ought to have been returned in favour of Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said. “We are confident of the petition and we are confident of victory”, he added. Also, the State Chairman of APC while fielding questions from journalists, expressed confidence in the substance of the petition saying ‘by the grace of God, we will win the case and come out victorious.”

