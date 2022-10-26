News

Osun APC urges South West to back Tinubu

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Gboyega Famodunhas urged the South West to support Bola Tinubu’s ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. According to him, the former Lagos State governor has what it takes to make Nigeria great. Famodun stated this while addressing APC supporters and members at Freedom Park, Osogbo, after staging a street walk in solidarity with the Tinubu/ Shetima presidential ambition. Governor Gboyega Oyetola was also involved in the event. Famodun described Tinubu as “a visionary leader and great achiever”, urging Yoruba sons and daughters to support their leaders. Oyetola said Tinubu is the most qualified to rule the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun Assembly to Olota, commissioner: Stop installation rites of monarch-elect

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday ordered the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape and the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, to stop all on-going actions on the installation rites of Ademola Eletu Asorota, the Oba-elect of Itele Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.   The Assembly […]
News

Buhari seeks Senate approval for issuance of N402bn Promissory Notes

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval to issue Promissory Notes totalling over N402 billion. The request was contained in separate letters from the President, which were read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. In the first letter read by Lawan, President Buhari requested for N375 billion […]
News

2023 polls: FHQ establishes Electoral Offences Desk Nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says 24 armed political thugs arrested in Keffi As part of measures to ensure professionalism during the 2023 general elections, the Force Headquarters (FHQ), has announced the establishment of electoral offences desk across the thirty six state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica