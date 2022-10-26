Osun APC urges South West to back Tinubu

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Gboyega Famodunhas urged the South West to support Bola Tinubu’s ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. According to him, the former Lagos State governor has what it takes to make Nigeria great. Famodun stated this while addressing APC supporters and members at Freedom Park, Osogbo, after staging a street walk in solidarity with the Tinubu/ Shetima presidential ambition. Governor Gboyega Oyetola was also involved in the event. Famodun described Tinubu as “a visionary leader and great achiever”, urging Yoruba sons and daughters to support their leaders. Oyetola said Tinubu is the most qualified to rule the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...