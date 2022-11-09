News

Osun APC women back Tinubu, Shettima

All Progressives Congress (APC) women supporters in Osun State yesterday marched for the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima in Osogbo. The group led by Kafayat, wife of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, started the march at Government House, Oke-Fia and walk through Alekuwodo, Ola- Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale Aro, Station road, Old Garage and terminated the walk at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park. She promised that the social-political group, Akoni Obinrin (brave women), will not allow over-voting in the 2023 election.

Mrs Oyetola said: “This movement is a movement to deliver victory for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. “We are targeting 1 million votes for Tinubu/ Shettima in 2023. We have decided to have a walk to mobilise support for them. “We have seen what he has done within and outside the country most especially when he was the governor of Lagos state, he is the type of man that accommodates everybody without tribal sentiment.”

 

