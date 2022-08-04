News

Osun APC youths ask Buhari to caution Aregbesola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The youth wing of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, saying he should not be allowed to destroy the party. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the Youth Leader Goke Akinwemimo accused the former governor of sponsoring party members under the auspices of The Osun Progressives (TOP) to blackmail the state leadership of the party. He said: “As the youth wing of the party, we are compelled to call on President Buhari to caution Aregbesola on his callous and vendetta move to destroy our party on account of ego-tripping and selfaggrandizement.” Goke said Aregbesola’s conduct is becoming “worrisome, retrogressive and worst expected from a serving minister and former governor who have risen to prominence with the support of the party structure”. He said: “Apart from the fact that the minister openly sponsored a splinter group to reduce the winning chances of our party in the just-concluded governorship election, he openly declared support for the opposition party and moved further to mobilise both financial and human resources, including security officials under the supervision of his ministry, to harass and oppress our teeming members to aid the PDP.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Canadian tried in China on spy charges, no verdict announced

Posted on Author Reporter

  China on Friday put on trial one of two Canadians held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. Canada said its consular officials were refused permission to attend the proceedings against Michael Spavor, who is accused by China of stealing state secrets, reports The […]
News

Ex-Reps deputy speaker, Lasun- Yussuf, dumps APC

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Honorable Sulaimon Lasun-Yusuff, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Sources close to Ilobu, Osun State-born politician told Saturday Telegraph that a letter to that effect has been submitted by the former lawmaker at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday. […]
News

Macron loses majority in split French vote

Posted on Author Reporter

  Less than two months after he was re-elected president, Emmanuel Macron has lost control of the French National Assembly following a strong performance by a left alliance and the far right. He had called on voters to deliver a solid majority, reports the BBC. But his centrist coalition lost dozens of seats in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica