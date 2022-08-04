Osun APC youths ask Buhari to caution Aregbesola

The youth wing of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, saying he should not be allowed to destroy the party. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the Youth Leader Goke Akinwemimo accused the former governor of sponsoring party members under the auspices of The Osun Progressives (TOP) to blackmail the state leadership of the party. He said: “As the youth wing of the party, we are compelled to call on President Buhari to caution Aregbesola on his callous and vendetta move to destroy our party on account of ego-tripping and selfaggrandizement.” Goke said Aregbesola’s conduct is becoming “worrisome, retrogressive and worst expected from a serving minister and former governor who have risen to prominence with the support of the party structure”. He said: “Apart from the fact that the minister openly sponsored a splinter group to reduce the winning chances of our party in the just-concluded governorship election, he openly declared support for the opposition party and moved further to mobilise both financial and human resources, including security officials under the supervision of his ministry, to harass and oppress our teeming members to aid the PDP.”

