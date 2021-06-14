Osun: Aregbesola, Oyetola’s rift deepens

Despite repeated denials, it is overt that the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has some inexplicable axe to grind with his successor, Gboyega Oyetola. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at moves to polarize the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the 2022 governorship election

This is certainly not the best of times for the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as the former governor rallies to exert his influence in the politics of Osun State, in which he held sway for two terms until 2018.

Aregbesola, who is the immediate past governor of the State of the Living Spring, is not having a cordial rapport with his successor, GboyegaOyetola, who, incidentally served as his Chief of Staff for eight years. While the minister had repeatedly come clean of any rift between him and his successor, his body language and that of his supporters constantly betrays their claims and this has made citizens and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be questioning what the missing link is.

Like Aregbesola, the governor has also tried to douse tension over the seemingly no love lost relationship between them, but supporters of the two political gladiators have continued to throw jabs at one another at every slightest provocation.

The issues

Although many issues have been adduced to the parting of ways between the two APC leaders, it was gathered that the alleged refusal by Governor Oyetola to back the ministerial nomination of Aregbesola was one of the reasons for the disaffection among supporters of the two in the state.

It was alleged that Oyetola nominated Senator Iyiola Omisore as a minister from the state, because he and some of his party men in Social Democratic Party (SDP) under the platform Omisore contested the governorship seat with Oyetola, had helped the governor to win the September 27, 2018 rerun, which eventually led to Oyetola’s election as governor.

Another rumoured angle to the rift was the inability of Aregbesola to control the ruling party in the state. It was learnt that the shift of loyalty of the Chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun, to Governor Oyetola was the genesis of this breakdown. Famodun, who is the caretaker chairman of the party, has turned to be the subject of issue from the Aregbesola’s camp as they see him as a sell-out who shifted base when he was really needed.

Recently making allusion to another point of divergence between the leaders, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, former Commissioner for Local Government during the second tenure of Aregbesola, said during a 12 minutes video during the launch of TOP group in Ede, that Oyetola choose to attend lesser Hajj (Umurah) instead of coming to pay homage to Aregbesola who was just turbaned as the Amirul Wazirul-Mumin of Osun State league of Imams and Alfas.

Another leg to the perceived crisis was the reversal of some of the policies of Aregbesola’s government and this is said to have irked the minister and his supporters.

One of the most notable of the policies was the review of the contentious single school uniform Aregbesola introduced in 2013 for all public primary and secondary schools.

The Oyetola administration also examined the reclassification of the public school system and the abolition of single-sex schools across the state.

Among other 26 issues reviewed by Oyetola’s administration include the introduction of ‘Opon Imo,’ otherwise referred to as the tablet of knowledge, issuance of primary school leaving certificates, change of schools’ identities, ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), operations of Osun State University, the merger of basic and high schools across many communities, among others.

However, the governor and his aides had said the decision to reverse some of these policies was borne out of “Thank You” tour across the state after his electoral victory, adding that it was mildly tweaked at the instance of the people of the state. In the beginning Whatever is written and known today about the Aregbesola government that spanned between 2010 and 2018 cannot be complete without the mention of the incumbent governor, Oyetola, who served as the era’s Chief of Staff. For those adept in the politics of the State of the Living Spring, the current bickering predated the formation of the administration of Oyetola, adding that it actually started towards the latter stage of Aregbesola’s tenure.

“The former governor actually became uncomfortable when he realized that his then Chief of Staff, Oyetola, was going to succeed him. This was against his projection of installing one of his cabinet members. But he knew he had no say especially when the party and the National Leader have different plans,” a former Commissioner in the state told New Telegraph.

“He had a good working relationship with the present governor as his Chief of Staff until when Asiwaju and others zeroed on Oyetola. That became his albatross as he literally pushed himself to support him.

“I also think Oyetola clearly read his former boss’ body language but he applied every sense of maturity, played along for the sake of the party, even during the make-or-mar supplementary election and some persons were opposed to the alignment with former Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore. “I think what was cooked is gradually coming out because it is clear now that the former governor wasn’t comfortable with the choice of Oyetola.

How it will be eventually resolved is left for the leadership of the party at the national because when two elephants fight, the grass suffers.” Polarising the party with the TOP From nowhere, a splinter group,

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus group within Osun APC emerged and they have the blessings of Aregbesola. Some notable leaders of the APC that formed TOP include the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yussuf; former speaker of the House of Assembly, Najeem Salam and Comrade Gbenga Awosode.

But the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuf, in a statement by his aide, Prof. Aderemi Ajala, distanced himself from the group, saying he does not belong to the same political bloc as Aregbesola. After all said and done, Aregbesola publicly declared support for the tenets of The Osun Progressives (TOP), and also agreed to serve as the chairman of the Board of Trustee of the group.

The minister, who met with the splinter group during the last Sallah celebration, said TOP deserves support in the pursuit of its objectives in the bid to re-energize and strengthen the Osun APC “Your objectives are noble, selfless and timely for the survival of our party. It is worth the support of a genuine progressive politician.

Count me in, I will support your efforts. He expressed readiness to work with “anyone who will not allow the APC, our current progressive platform to go the perilous path the AD went in its time,” saying he doesn’t make an enemy as a politician. However, political analysts submitted that the formation of TOP and the support it got fromtheformergovernorwasalladirectaffront against Oyetola.

They added that the APC in thestatehadnoneedforanysplinterorcaucus group because the party is crisis-free. Others executives of the group are the state Secretary of the APC in Osun, Rasaq Salinsile; Vice Chairman of Osun APC, Azeez Isa Adesiji, Gbenga Akano Esq; and some Osun former commissioners under governor Aregbesola, Lani Baderinwa; Kolapo Alimi among others.

TOP vs APC chairman

Stating the mission of the group, the chairman of the APC caucus, Revd Adelowo Adebiyi during a press conference in Osogbo, declared that TOP exists to correct the observed anomaly in APC, which according to him, other existing caucuses like Agba Osun turned blind eyes to, and strengthen it for the good of all.

He said: “There are no regular meetings at whatever level, where opinions, views and ideas could be aggregated while members are fragmented with an unsynthesized outlook towards party ideals.

Not an exaggeration, APC members are frustrated. “It is clear now that Osun APC is being run arbitrarily with the rule of thumb as dictatorial tendencies of the party leadership has put several members off, to the extent of their becoming nonchalant towards the party

“As at today, without internal cohesion and commitment to party ideals, the APC may need more than ordinary efforts to win elections in the state.

“This, regrettably, was the pattern with the AD before it lost power in the state to PDP which sent the state to darkness for more than seven years. That tragedy and affliction must be avoided, by all means, hence the emergence of TOP,” Revd Adelowo said.

Accusing the caretaker chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, of ruining the party, said Famodun has murdered cohesion and unity in the party, noting that he displayed a similar attitude in 2018, which almost caused the party grief during the last governorship election.

Famodun, an ally of Oyetola, in a reaction to the TOP leadership, said the management of the party was not vested in a pressure group, adding that if the group has any idea that could be of benefit to the party, they should channel it through appropriate authority.

He said: “The constitution of the party doesn’t recognise any splinter group within the entity called APC in this country. The man that signed the statement is the leader of the party. There is no role for the former acting chairman in the management of the party. “As a leader of the party, if you believe in a cause, there are organs of the party through which such grievances could be channeled.

But when you go outside all those structures or you don’t believe in those structures again, then don’t consider yourself as a member of the party anymore. You cannot rebel against a constituted authority within the party,” he added.

The calm governor

Ordinarily, any sitting governor would have dragged it down with his predecessor seen to be moving against his second term bid, but Oyetola appears not to be in that class. When the Minister celebrated his 64th birthday anniversary last month, the governor felicitated with him across all media platforms and lauded the former governor for his service to the State and the nation.

But, while the governor just let the sleeping dog lie, his loyalists and supporters, as well as that of Aregbesola, have been engaging , exchanging banters and throwing banters on social media and occasionally, on traditional medium. Notable among loyalists from both camps who have been sustaining the proxy war on social media are the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Education, JamiuOlawumi, and Bola Ilori, who is serving in Aregbesola’s office in Abuja.

Others are Sola Fasure, Adelani Baderinwa, among others.

Oyetola in the eyes of the people

For the people of the State of the Living Spring, the politics of the ruling APC is of little or no effect to their wellbeing especially with the developments the state has witnessed over the last two years. Despite insufficient resources, the protracted litigation against his seat and the effect of the global pandemic, the Oyetola administration has been able to endear itself to Osun citizens based on the impact and spread of his projects.

Although calm and not a media frenzy administrator, he, perhaps decided to adopt ‘let my action speak for me’ tactics and this has increased his approval and appeals both within and outside the state.

A visible altruistic trait of the Osun governor is his penchant to listen to advice and harness the consent of the governed in policies and programmes of the government.

This was exhibited in the manner by which hemodifiedthe contentious education policy and system, without veering off completely from the template left behind by Aregbesola.

The magical touch of Oyetola is quite evident in other sectors like health where complete remodeling was done for the 332 Primary Health Centres on a one-per-ward basis; infrastructure especially the legacy flyover at the famous Olaiya intersection in Osogbo, where major roads from different parts of the state and beyond intersect right in the heart of the city; the economy, agriculture, mineral resources, culture and tourism, and citizens’ welfare. For once, Osun has stopped bearing the nomenclature of non-payment of salaries as the state is not only implementing new minimum wage, it has also lifted the embargo placed on promotion.

An opposition without a message

Speaking with New Telegraph, a former member of the Aregbesola’s cabinet, said the then state executive council learnt a lot from Oyetola while he was the Chief of Staff, adding that his performance and progress as a governor is no surprise to many of them. “He is quiet, focused and mature.

Oyetola’s demeanour and style has even deflated the campaign issues of the PDP. I really don’t think those ones have anything to campaign against APC in 2022. I’ve returned to my private practice, but I can tell you that nobody can fault Oyetola when it comes to good governance, prudence and leadership.”

When asked on the talking points of the PDP already addressed by the governor, he said, “Look at the area of school reclassification system that was politicized around our administration, Oyetola was able to set up a high-level committee which consulted widely and wrote their report. He adopted it and the attendant crisis about the issue died a natural death and nobody is talking about it again. For me, that is leadership.

“Was our state not synonymous with unpaid salaries during the last administration and the PDP trumpeted it to score political points. What is the situation now?

Nobody can use that as a campaign issue anymore.”

2nd year celebration vs 10th progressives’ anniversary

The show of might and test of power between the two was to become a public show last November when Oyetola was to clock two years as Governor of the state, but the minister and his allies planned to storm the state for what they tagged “ten years of progressives in Osun,” on the same date to be climaxed with the governor’s anniversary.

However, with the backlash and condemnation that trailed the organisers of the public lecture canceled it over an accusation that the event was meant to insult the state governor. But the organisers of the event, in a statement, said they had no ulterior motive and it was their contribution to the celebration of the governor and the impact of the progressives in Osun.

The failed truce

In December 2020, former governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande, and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, perhaps, noticed the cold war and made attempts to settle the intricate feud between Aregbesola and Oyetola at Akande’s country home, Ila-Oragun.

The meeting, which commenced around noon at the Ila Orangun country home of Akande, lasted about three hours. Aregbesola was accompanied to the meeting by Bola Ilori and ex-Lagos State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Akanni Olohunwa.

Although none of them spoke to journalists after the meeting, Oyetola and Aregbesola left the premises in the same vehicle, while Tinubu and Akande left in a helicopter.

But an aide to Akande, Mr Lani Baderinwa, said Aregbesola was in the former APC leaders’ residence as part of his civic engagement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Regardless, it was clear that the parley was a fence-mending one. Interestingly, six months after the closeddoor truce, it appears both leaders are holding different sides of the APC stick.

Omisore’s defection jump-starts conflict

The eventual defection of Senator Iyiola Omisore to the ruling APC may have been another point of departure between Oyetola and Aregbesola. Omisore, a rugged and influential politician from Ile-Ife, was helpful in handing the governorship victory to Oyetola in 2018 after the APC consulted him when it was clear that he was the factor if the party is to win the rerun against the PDP. Out of the four poling units where the rerun would take place, two were Omisore’s strongholds. It was gathered that Aregbesola wasnt comfortable seeing Oyetola and the APC seeking the help and romancing his political foe to win the election but he kept sealed lips all through the negotiations. With Oyetola declared winner of the election, he appointed some of Omisore’s supporters as commissioners including the former senator’s running mate in Social Democratic Party.

Since then, Omisore became very close to Oyetola and he has eventually joined the governor in APC. But speaking after revalidating his membership of the APC, Aregbesola said “a murderer has joined APC”, and insisted that late Ige was very important to Ijesaland and that Ijesa people cannot accept “his killer.”

Unexpected NLC endorsement

For a labour union that its previous relationship was a bitter-sweet experience with the government of Osun over salaries and allowance issues, the 2021 Workers’ Day endorsement of Oyetola for a second term in office came as a rude shock to many. Workers in Osun State, on Saturday, openly declared their unflinching support for the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola even as they endorsed him for second term in office.

Aside from giving its backings, the state workforce also commended Oyetola for his commitment to their welfare and well-being since inception of his administration, describing him as a father.

This is even as the governor lauded workers in the state for their hard work, sacrifice, selflessness and commitment to duties towards building a better and more prosperous state. Speaking during the celebration of the year 2021 Workers’ Day, organised by the organsed labour in the State, at the City Stadium, Osogbo, the state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jacob Babatunde Adekomi, said Oyetola deserves to be commended in view of his uncommon leadershiptraitsthathehasexhibitedtoturn around the fortunes of the State.

Also, the State Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Bayo Adejumo, declared: ‘’We are solidly behind Governor Oyetola for a second term. The decision was necessary in view of the numerous achievements of his administration in the last two and half years particularly the unquantifiable role of the administration to redefine and reinvigorate the civil service for the betterment of all categories of workers in the state.’’

Expectedly, the endorsement from atypical quarters like NLC generated reactions which prompted other stakeholders in the state to start falling head over heels to endorse the governor. Leaders of the APC in Osun West, led by the district’s leader, Hon. Yinusa Amobi, endorsed Oyetola for another four-year term of office and also distanced themselves from agitation that the party should cede power to its senatorial district in the 2022 election.

They also expressed displeasure over an advertorial titled “Osun 2022: An open letter to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, GovernorGboyegaOyetola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and other stakeholders on the need for Governor Gboyega Oyetola to sacrifice his second term ambition 2022.”

A riot act to the minister

A group of young professionals in Osun, under the auspices of Osun Shall Rise Again, (OSRA), called on the former governor to concentrate on the nation’s internal security rather than distracting Governor Oyetola with frivolity. It also commended Governor Oyetola for the maturity with which he handled tantrums thrown at him by loyalists of his predecessor.

In a press statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju respectively, the group described the call by some of Aregbesola’s loyalists to probe an alleged attack on the former governor’s aide and cousin, Teju and purported to backslide in the security situation in the state as misplaced and laughable.

With the political temperature in Osun State getting tensed, fresh political calculations and scheming are on the cards. Head or tail, Oyetola seems to hold the ace, but how the disconnect between the two will be bridged is something that the national leadership of the party will have a big say on.

Like this: Like Loading...