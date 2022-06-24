Osun Assembly extends tenure of LG caretaker committees

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday extended the tenure of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Government Development Area Councils. Speaker Timothy Owoeye read Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s request letter on the confirmation issue at plenary. The letter read: “This is to bring to your notice that the 6-month term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government, Councils, Local Government Development Area Councils will expire on July 12. “I hereby request the House of Assembly to confirm the appointment of the Caretaker Management to run the affairs of the councils for another period of 6 months.” Owoeye emphasized the need to prevent a vacuum in the councils being the closest tier of Government to the people, especially because of the security issues in the country. The Assembly got another request from Oyetola for the reconfirmation and reappointment of commissioners and special advisers to fill vacant positions in the State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...