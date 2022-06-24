Osun Assembly extends tenure of LG caretaker committees

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday extended the tenure of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Government Development Area Councils. Speaker Timothy Owoeye read Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s request letter on the confirmation issue at plenary. The letter read: “This is to bring to your notice that the 6-month term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government, Councils, Local Government Development Area Councils will expire on July 12. “I hereby request the House of Assembly to confirm the appointment of the Caretaker Management to run the affairs of the councils for another period of 6 months.” Owoeye emphasized the need to prevent a vacuum in the councils being the closest tier of Government to the people, especially because of the security issues in the country. The Assembly got another request from Oyetola for the reconfirmation and reappointment of commissioners and special advisers to fill vacant positions in the State
Related Articles
Pre-Valentine’s Day tragedies in Delta
Asa ba One Joseph Mukala, popularly known as ‘Pastor’ has been nabbed by detectives for defiling an 18-year-old girl, Godsglory Nnabundo, of Udumuje Quarters at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. This came as two lovers – Matilda and Ufuoma Alome – were found dead inside their room along the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: My refusal to support Tinubu not a betrayal- Ojudu
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said his decision not to support the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not amount to “a betrayal”. He, however, saidTinuburemainshisleader. Ojudu in a statement issued yesterday, explained that he remains […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Islamiyya 136: Parents beg from doorto- door to buy motorcycles for bandits
Minna Sixty three days after bandits abducted 136 pupils of Salisu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, their parents are going door to door soliciting for N3 million to buy six motorcycles for the abductors as ransom. That was even as the state government has shut down 31 boarding schools across […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)