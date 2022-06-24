News

Osun Assembly extends tenure of LG caretaker committees

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday extended the tenure of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Government Development Area Councils. Speaker Timothy Owoeye read Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s request letter on the confirmation issue at plenary. The letter read: “This is to bring to your notice that the 6-month term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government, Councils, Local Government Development Area Councils will expire on July 12. “I hereby request the House of Assembly to confirm the appointment of the Caretaker Management to run the affairs of the councils for another period of 6 months.” Owoeye emphasized the need to prevent a vacuum in the councils being the closest tier of Government to the people, especially because of the security issues in the country. The Assembly got another request from Oyetola for the reconfirmation and reappointment of commissioners and special advisers to fill vacant positions in the State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pre-Valentine’s Day tragedies in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Asa ba One Joseph Mukala, popularly known as ‘Pastor’ has been nabbed by detectives for defiling an 18-year-old girl, Godsglory Nnabundo, of Udumuje Quarters at Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.   This came as two lovers – Matilda and Ufuoma Alome – were found dead inside their room along the […]
News

2023: My refusal to support Tinubu not a betrayal- Ojudu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said his decision not to support the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not amount to “a betrayal”. He, however, saidTinuburemainshisleader. Ojudu in a statement issued yesterday, explained that he remains […]
News Top Stories

Islamiyya 136: Parents beg from doorto- door to buy motorcycles for bandits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minna Sixty three days after bandits abducted 136 pupils of Salisu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, their parents are going door to door soliciting for N3 million to buy six motorcycles for the abductors as ransom. That was even as the state government has shut down 31 boarding schools across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica