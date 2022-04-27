Osun Assembly mandates six months ICT training for civil servants

Osun House of Assembly has mandated six months ICT training for Civil servants from level seven and above working at the state’s Parliament for the effectiveness of their work. The Speaker of House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, gave the directive while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Kimpact Development Initiative on the development of E-Parliament portal for the House of Assembly. Speaking after signing the MoU, Speaker Owoeye said that the seventh Assembly will use the Parliamentary facilities to train and retrain the workers.
