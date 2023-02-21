Osun Asset Recovery C’ttee says it has discovered 580 motors, other valuable items

The Asset Recovery and Inventory Committee, set up by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the Committee had discovered not less than 580 motor vehicles, state-owned landed property, Osun Helicopter and other valuables allegedly taken away by officials of the previous administration.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Bashir Tokunbo Salami, who spoke on behalf of other members, stated this on Tuesday while giving the report of their stewardship to the governor in his office at the State Secretariat, Abere.

He noted that the committee has interfaced with 51 Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the 30 local government areas, including the area office where the Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Local Governments Administration were able to give them the needed details about the whereabouts of the property which some political office holders in the last administration had converted to personal property.

Dr. Salami thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve.

