Osun bans roadside trading, orders arrest of violators

The Osun State government yesterday barred traders from displaying their wares by the roadside and pedestrian walkway. The new order, according to the state government, is part of the measures to ensure safety in the markets. The Commissioner for Information and Civil Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the state government would no longer condone the display of wares by the roadside and pedestrian walkway.

In a statement after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Egbemode said the ban became necessary because of growing traffic snarl and danger to everybody using the markets. She said: “The government is worried about the increasing danger that roadside display of wares is posing to residents. The State Executive Council today (Wednesday) set up a Special Task Force to stop the trend. “This team will pay unscheduled visits to the markets and arrest those obstructing traffic with their wares. The team will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in our markets.”

