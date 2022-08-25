News

Osun bans roadside trading, orders arrest of violators

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State government yesterday barred traders from displaying their wares by the roadside and pedestrian walkway. The new order, according to the state government, is part of the measures to ensure safety in the markets. The Commissioner for Information and Civil Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the state government would no longer condone the display of wares by the roadside and pedestrian walkway.

In a statement after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Egbemode said the ban became necessary because of growing traffic snarl and danger to everybody using the markets. She said: “The government is worried about the increasing danger that roadside display of wares is posing to residents. The State Executive Council today (Wednesday) set up a Special Task Force to stop the trend. “This team will pay unscheduled visits to the markets and arrest those obstructing traffic with their wares. The team will work with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in our markets.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NEITI to digitalise audit data collection process

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that all is now set for the digitalisation and automation of its audit data collection process beginning from December this year through the NEITI Audit Management System (NAMS). Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who made this known at the launch of the global […]
News

Al-Shabab says it killed 170 AU soldiers in attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Somali Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said in a statement it had killed more than 170 Burundian soldiers who were in Somalia as part of an African Union (AU) force. It has also said that it has taken complete control of the AU base where they were stationed, which is more than 100km […]
News

N3trn subsidy dangerous, bogus, rip off –OPS, Fasua, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigerian Organised Private Sector (OPS), has said that the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve a sum of N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for the 2022 fiscal year is dangerous to the nation’s economy. This is even as Babatunde Ruwase, experts and financial analysts also said that it is a bogus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica