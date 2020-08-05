Osun bids Fasanmi farewell, hands over body to Ekiti

Osun State government yesterday handed the body of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, to the Ekiti State government, for his interment at Iye-Ekiti. The short farewell ceremony took place at Ita Awure, border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment.

The handover followed a Commendation Service held in the deceased’s honour amid strict safety protocols supervised by the Ministry of Health at All Saints Anglican Church, Osogbo, hosted by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Osun State was represented at the handover ceremony by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. Siji Olamiju; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Administration, Mr. Niyi Idowu.

On the other hand, Ekiti State government was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Moji Yaya-Kolade; the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Fafure Mojisola; the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Samuel Abejide; the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho; and state APC Welfare Secretary, Otunba Omotayo Kolawole. At the handover ceremony, representatives of both the Ekiti State government and the Osun State government lauded the late elder statesman as a humanist par excellence and a good support system in the polity of both governments. Abejide described Fasanmi as a man of honour. He said: “We in Ekiti State honour Baba Fasanmi with all sincerity. He was a man of honour, and one who spent his time serving humanity.

“He created indelible impressions in the mind of everyone. He was a good man and we can vouch for him. He was a reliable man, a faithful man to his people and a faithful servant of the nation. “He worked for the progress of Ekiti. The current administration in Ekiti cannot forget this selfless man for his contributions. “His commitment to humanity, uprightness, honesty and integrity should be emulated by all leaders and elders who should make conscious efforts to study his life and emulate his virtues.” On her part, Fafure said Fasanmi was a father of Ekiti State and of the Nigerian nation.

She said: “Our father has just left us – a father to the nation and to Ekiti State in particular. We are here to receive Baba’s body from the Osun State Government.” Speaking on behalf of the delegation of the Osun State Ggvernment, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Siji Olamiju, said the state acknowledged Fasanmi’s affection for the state, its government and its people. He said: “Baba came to Osun when he was a young man. He meant so much to us in Osun. “Osun cherishes him so much. His contribution to humanity, not only in politics, was immense.

Mr Governor attested that Baba called him every week – such a close man to the state and its government.” On her part, Egbemode said Fasanmi was a citizen of more than one state. She said: “Baba found a good life in Osun, a life of achievement and a life that made him a citizen of not just one state. “We are here today to bid him farewell at the Ekiti State border. We will miss him. We will miss his wisdom. But he has gone the way of all mortals. We pray that the Lord will grant him rest and all of us good life.”

Like this: Like Loading...