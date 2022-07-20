Politics

Osun: Bode George, Jandor hope to replicate Adeleke’s feat in Lagos

In what appears as a renewed bid to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is banking on the recent victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State to win the “Centre of Excellence” in 2023. The main opposition party in Lagos State has never won the number one seat in the state since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. And with the incumbent Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu seeking re-election, PDP is banking on the Osun model to turn the table against the APC in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election Lagos.

A former Deputy National Chairman of PDP and leader of the party in Lagos State, Chief Bode George, who expressed this belief, in his congratulatory message to Adeleke, commended Osun voters for speaking with one voice and declared that Nigerians will speak with one voice on February 25, 2023 during the presidential election.

He said: “The beginning of the journey to the Promised Land has started. And we thank God that the journey has started in Osun, the heartland of Yorubaland. “From Ilesa to Ile-Ife, Iwo, Ede, Ejigbo, Gbongan, Ila Orangun, Ikire, Ipetumodu, Ode Omu, Modakeke and other towns, the people have declared their support for PDP. “As one of the founders of PDP, I want to thank the voters for rejecting the All Progressives Congress (APC) and I am sure this rejection will also be extended to APC during the presidential election next year.

“I also want to congratulate the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, and other officials for ensuring transparency during the election. Every vote was counted and results from all polling units were uploaded to the INEC election portal in line with the new Electoral Act guidelines.

“I am happy that we have a new INEC now and I want to tell Nigerians that they should not be afraid at all. The presidential election will be free and fair. I also want to thank security agents for allowing the votes of the people of Osun to count.” Bode George, however, warned some PDP members acting as spies for APC to desist or leave the party.

He said: “Now, all patriotic PDP members should be at alert. This is the time for us to iron out issues in the party. The party is for everybody, not a few individuals. “All the issues in the party causing friction must be addressed this month and early next month. We cannot continue to pretend that all is well. In decision-making, everybody must be carried along. “In 2023, Nigerians are waiting for us. Are we waiting for them? Some are pretending to be PDP members but working for APC. We are not ready to accommodate renegades again in our party. This is the time for them to change or leave our party.”

The governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran also called Jandor, commended the people of Osun State for turning out en-masse to exercise their franchise and for their refusal to be lured to sell their votes, and also hailed them for rejecting APC. Adediran said that the victory is a reassurance that the will of the people cannot be suppressed when they stand together against bad leadership and enjoined Lagosians to take a cue from the people of Osun in the quest to rescue Lagos from the 23 years of misrule of the ruling party.

“The wind of change in Osun state is a reassurance that the breath of fresh air is imminent in Lagos State,” he said. The state chapter of the party, on its part, said Adeleke’s victory is well-deserved for the PDP. The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Hakeem Amode, in a statement, said: “We appreciate the national leadership of our great party for standing by the party and its candidate in Osun State and for providing a worthy platform structure and support to the people of the state to reject the draconian government of the APC in the state.

“Of a truth, the people are tired of the misrule of the current government of the APC and had chosen our party PDP as an alternative as demonstrated in the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election. It is indeed a thing of joy to have a second PDP government state in the South-West region of the country. “Our appreciation also goes to INEC and the security agencies for their impartiality and cooperation with the people of Osun State which enabled them without hindrance to exercise their right in electing their candidate of choice in a free and fair election as we have witnessed in the state.

“Consequent upon this welldeserved victory, we urge the government of the ruling party, APC to come to terms with the reality on the ground that their time is up and the people have rejected their party and their entitled government as this would be evident in the 2023 elections when the good people of Nigeria will vote PDP to power in Lagos state in particular and the Federal government of Nigeria.”

 

