Osun: Brawl over conversion of 44-year-old college to varsity

…as unions seek review of establishment law

 Workers: Law not addressing integration/transition of college staff

CRISIS

The implementation of the upgrading of the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, to University of Ilesa is generating rancour among stakeholders, as the workers are seeking a review of the law. AYO BAMI AGBOOLA writes

No worker’ll be sacked as enshrined in the law – Committee

There are discordant tunes among critical stakeholders in Osun State’s education sector over the conversion of the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a university. The immediate past administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola had converted the College of Education to the University of Ilesa, but the upgrade has continued to raise concerns, especially among the workers. This is as members of the teaching and non-teaching staff are particularly worried over their fate, and that of the existing students, even as they expressed fear of job loss in the process. Now, the workers, under the Negotiating Council of Non-Teaching Staff and Senior Staff Union of College of Education, OSSCE, Ilesa chapter, and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) are also challenging their non-inclusion from the process of conversion of the college, and the review of review the law establishing the university to take care of their employment/ career, modalities for the payment of the arrears of salaries owed the staff, and other important issues.

The unions’ grievances and requests

Piqued by the handling of the exercise, the Negotiating Council of Non-Teaching Staff and Senior Staff Union of College of Education, OSSCE, Ilesa chapter, in a letter, the workers called on the state government and House of Assembly to review the law establishing the university to take care of their employment and other important issues. On the contentious issues, the unions jointly frowned at the appointment of Principal Officers of the university without consideration and input of the senior staff of the college. Also, they condemned the prohibition of unionism in the university, describing it as “uncalled for and undemocratic.” In the letter signed by the Chairman of SSUCOEN, Mr A. Olanrewaju and NASU Chairman, Mr M. Adepoju, respectively and addressed to the state House of Assembly, they insisted that there was the urgent need for the review of the law establishing the university, even as they insisted that there were several unaddressed matters in the law. The letter said: “In order to ensure that the university takes-off on sound footing, we wish to intimate your good offices of our observations relating to flaws in the law, as well as the flawed approach adopted by the Implementation Committee. We suggest necessary amendments in the law and correction of some of the steps already taken by the Implementation Committee. “After careful study of the law, we wish to observe that there is no part of the law addressing the integration/transition of staff of the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa into the UNILESA for continuation of their career. “An amendment should be made to the law to allow all staff of the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to be unconditionally integrated into the UNILESA as staff and placed on positions commensurate with their current posts. “Your Excellency may wish to note that the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, had been running degree programmes of other universities for many years and the profile of existing teaching and non-teaching staff had always been used to obtain accreditation of the programmes. These same staff profiles were used to obtain the NUC recognition and certificate of practice for the new university. “It will be morally wrong and unjust for the new university to rubbish the staff that were used to support its existence. “We observe that the appointment of Principal Officers was rightly put under the powers and functions of the Governing Council as on Page 8 through 9 of the Law. “Making another provision under the same law for the appointment of pioneer governing council and principal officers as on Page 44 is considered by us as unnecessary and capable of undermining the sure-footed take-off of the university as due process and international best practices in appointment can be side-tracked hiding under this provision.” The workers also stated that the provision in the law, tagged: “Appointment of Pioneer Council and Principal Officers” should be expunged from the law. The letter further added: “We observe that provision Number 13 of Page 59 puts a ban on “Staff Association/Unions in the university. We want to state that this provision is uncalled for, particularly during a democratic dispensation. “Labour matters are in the Exclusive List in the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) Cap 4 (40), while the Right to Peaceful Association is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Considering the foregoing, we ask that the provision banning union activities in the law in question be expunged. This is more so because unions are already existing peacefully in the defunct college and playing critical roles in ensuring smooth management-staff relations. “We ask that the modalities for the Staff Pension Scheme be spelt out in the law to enable us know where we belong. “We ask that the government should state categorically the modalities for payment of the arrears of the peculiar allowances owed staff of the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa transiting to UNILESA. “We demand that since the new UNILESA is fully owned by the Osun State government which also owned and controlled the activities of defunct OSCOED, Ilesa, the government should state categorically the modalities for the payment of the arrears of salaries owed the staff of the defunct OSUN State College of Education, Ilesa transiting.” Lana said though they did not reject the establishment of UNILESA, the union only called for due process in its implementation. He said: “First and foremost, I would like to make something very clear, because many leaders in Ijesaland seem to have been given some impressions that are not correct. “There is no body among the staff and the unions in Osun State College of Education, Ilesa that is against the establishment of University of Ilesa; no one, none of us. Also, there is nobody who is against the implementation of the university. “In fact, the sooner the university is implemented the happier we will be. The issue on ground is therefore not an issue of contention of the upgrade; it is not an issue of opposition to the university, but the process of the implementation. As a union, we observed that the Implementation Committee did not differentiate between establishment of a university and conversion of an existing college/institution to a university. The two are entirely different things. If you want to establish a new university on virgin land the processes that you will follow in the implementation you cannot use those processes here. “When you are talking of converting a college that is about 45 years old, definitely it has a lot of products; there is a strong institutional history; a very deep institutional identity that cannot just overnight change like that without addressing transitional issues, what we call transitional issues. “In the first place, the law of the University of Ilesa should contain a section on transition where the law will tell us how we would transit from the college of education to university. “What happens to the students? It is not enough to say that the students will complete their programmes. We must be told how and who will teach them, who will sign their certificates by the time the Vice Chancellor takes over. Will the Vice Chancellor sign in the name of the University of Ilesa, or will he sign the statement of result of a NCE student in that name? “We have a regulatory agency, the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) that regulates the NCE programme. We have students of University of Ibadan and Lagos State University affiliated to the College of Education, Ilesa.

How will you say you have repealed College of Education, Ilesa when the students still exist; is that not a contradiction? Those are the questions. “What of the allowances and part of salaries that are owed to the staff of the college by the management?

These are portions of the salaries that are paid by the college to the staff through Internally Generated Revenue, amounting to over N300 million. Who pays those debts to the staff, when and how? There has not been any document that talks about all these, and then we expect that maybe the implementation guidelines will talk about it and if the implementation guidelines talked about it, let us see the guidelines. Let us see what it says about all this.

“Are we saying that the management of the new university is the one that we should discuss how the debts owed the staff will be paid? This does not make sense. It doesn’t work that way. “For instance, Lagos State converted its College of Education to a university recently, Ekiti State also converted its College of Education in Ikere-Ekiti to a university, and there are sections in those laws that talked about transition. What is expected is very simple, the Implementation Committee has gone too far by appointing the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar, and Director of Academics.

“At best what would have happened is for the university to first get a Council while existing members of management of the college are given temporary appointments in acting capacity as the principal officers of the new university for the next two or three months, while constituting a Governing Council for the university. In the process of the appointment, they will be able to address all these issues and the appointment of the principal officers of the university will now follow proper process. And, then we can talk about the implementation.

“The Implementation Committee, which calls itself an Advisory Committee, went ahead to appoint principal officers and you are expecting everybody to hand over to the appointed principal like that without asking questions. What is going on is really not a protest per say. The members of staff (teaching and non-teaching) have resolved in their congresses that they will stay at the entrance of the college from morning to evening every day, awaiting the arrival of the principal officers designated in order to ask them all these questions.

“So that if they don’t have answers to these questions they will now be told politely to go and provide the answers before anybody will be allowed in, and that is my interpretation of what is going on there. And, it is not a fight, it is a peaceful one.

Unions protest

Following their alleged exclusion from the process leading to the conversion of the college, the workers were said to have staged a series of protests whereby the campus was shut down.

To them, the state government should let them know their fate in the latest upgrade of the college, even as the workers expressed fear over job loss in the process. Some of the protesters claimed that the state government has privatised the institution, which threatened their job security. The members of academic and non-academic staff blocked the college’s main gates during the protest, preventing vehicular and human movements into and outside the campus.

Speaking to New Telegraph on the development, the college’s Public Relations Officer said the protesters were agitating because they were not part of the process. Also, the National Vice President of COEASU (Lana), however, insisted that the action of the protesting staff was justifiable, saying the unions sought to know the contents of the bill establishing the university before it was passed into law, and also want to be sure of their job security before the take-off of the new institution.

Implementation Committee’s position

The former administration, led by Governor Oyetola, had on March 31, 2022 announced the upgrading of the college and engaged a consultant, KPMG, to work out the sustainability plan of the upgrade.

The University Planning Committee that worked out the modalities for conversion of the college to university had on two different occasions assured the aggrieved workers that none of them would be relieved of their duty as enshrined in the law.

The committee claimed that provisions had already been made for both the staff and students in the report submitted to the then governor by the Implementation Committee. Besides, the Committee debunked the rumour about privatisation of the university, insisting that it is hundred per cent owned by the state government and would continue to enjoy financial support from the government, organisations and the host community.

Although the workers of the college had during their protest last month accused the state government of secrecy in the conversion of the institution, alleging that the government might have privatised the institution, claiming that their fate is hanging in the balance. They, however, alleged that the existing workers of the college were not being integrated into the University of Ilesa system and had no modalities on ground for settling outstanding liabilities of the college.

Governor Oyetola’s assurance

The outgoing College of Education facilities are more than sufficient to conveniently accommodate the university in the first phase of its development. We have made adequate provisions for the students of the college to complete and better their careers as the life of the College of Education comes to an end.

“Let me once again reiterate that the proposed university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative institution that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the state,” Oyetola added.

Students protest conversion of college

The students, who also protested the conversion of the college over what they described as lack of consideration of them and members of staff of the scheme of things, however, accused the state government of lack of transparency in the conversion process.

They lamented that the upgrade of the college might affect the job security of the staff of the institution and the fate of the current students, such as processing of results and transcripts, among other issues. The protesting students blamed the state government for insincerity in the conversion of the college, and accused the Oyetola-led administration of “upgrading the institution under the clear condition of Private- Public-Partnership, which is not favourable to the existing students in terms of exorbitant fees that will be charged after the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-West Zone, apart from the increase in socio-economic activities of the host community, the upgrade of the college will trigger another crisis. Therefore, NANS, which called for transparency at every stage of the conversion, and that all peculiarities must be addressed, sought for caution in the implementation of the upgrade and called on the government to integrate all necessary stakeholders in the processes.

NANS wondered why critical stakeholders, including the Interim management of the college, the alumni leadership, the college’s Students’ Union, NANS South- West, the staff unions, especially the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), were not represented in the committee for a positive way forward.

“The above groups are fundamental as they have the advantage of number, experience and knowledge that will palpably improve on the on-going quality of work and the expected results. “Failure to do the above will be tantamount to the proverbial barber that wants to cut one’s hair without the customer’s consent,” a statement signed by NANS South-West (Zone D) Coordinator, Emmanuel Adegboye said.

CDHR’s reaction

Meanwhile, the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), a non-governmental organisation, also called for caution and sincerity of the government in the upgrading of the college, and proper review of the law establishing the university, in the first instance.

