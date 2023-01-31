Osun: Cement dealer docked for defrauding customers

A cement dealer, Odeniyan Olumide, was yesterday arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding two of her customers to the tune of N6 million. Olumide, was arraigned on three count-bordering on fraud and stealing.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the accused person committed the offence sometimes in April, 2021 at Agunbelewo area, Osogbo, Osun State capital. He further accused him of stealing the sum of six million naira belonging to one Rasaq Babajide. He added that the accused allegedly obtained a sum of N38,850 from Olayinka Mukaila, with the pretence to supply him 11 bags of cement.

He said Olumide committed the second offence on October 21, 2021. The offence according to the Prosecutor was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9), 419 of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol II Laws of Osun state Nigeria 2002. But, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges slammed against her. Defence Counsel, Chief O.O Akintaju, applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal term. He assured the court that his client would not jump bail if granted. In his ruling, Magistrate O.A Ayilara, granted the accused bail in the sum of two million naira with two sureties in like sum. He said one of the sureties must be a civil servant, while the other must be a house owner and their address must be verified by the police in charge of the matter. Ayilana, thereafter, adjourned the matter till March 14, 2023 for mention.

