Osun clears air on CACOVID rice

Osun State Food and Relief Committee yesterday revealed that it was now ready to receive delivery of 40, 332 units of 10kg bags of rice for onward distribution to residents of the state.

 

This is even as it expressed readiness to commence distribution of CACOVID rice on delivery.

 

However, the Committee has debunked insinuations making the rounds that the state government deliberately hoarded the food and relief materials donated by CACOVID, meant to cushion the effects of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

 

The Committee noted that contrary to speculations, it had not received any rice component just as it displayed a letter from CACOVID which had absolved the state of any wrongdoing in the looted palliatives before journalists in a briefing in Osogbo yesterday.

 

The Secretary to the Committee, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, disclosed this during a joint press briefing held at the Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, Osogbo. Jimoh, who denounced the insinuations that the state deliberately hoarded the looted palliatives, said the letter from CACOVID was enough vindication to validate the state government and the Committee’s earlier positions that they never hoarded the palliatives before they were looted.

 

He said: “As a committee, we have no mandate to distribute the looted palliatives as at the time they were looted because we were awaiting the directive of the donors through the CACOVID committee

