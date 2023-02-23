Osun Clerics Charge Religious Leaders To Join Campaign Of Violence-Free Election

The Grand Imam of Osun State and President, League of Imam and Alfas, Sheikh Musa Animasahun has appealed to religious leaders in the country to add their voices to the campaign for a violence-free election in Nigeria.

Animasahun directed Imaams of all central mosques across the states to center their Friday (Khutubah) sermon on sustainable peace and harmony before, during and after the Saturday general elections.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Revd John Akin Oyejola urged residents of the state to go out peacefully on the day of the election and cast their votes for candidates of their choice.

The religious heads gave the admonition at a news conference organised by the Interreligious Dialogue Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, at the Catholic Chancery Facilities Bishop’s House, Oke-Ayepe, Osogbo,

Animasahun said religious leaders must try as much as possible to maintain neutrality during the general elections.

Represented by an Islamic scholar, Sheik AbudulSalam Akinwumi, the Grand Imam said religious leaders must use their offices to advocate for a peaceful election and educate their followers on the need to maintain peaceful coexistence amongst themselves.

“I want to appeal to all Central Mosque Imaams across the state to, as a matter of importance, centre their Friday Khutubah (sermons) on the promotion of peace and harmony before, during and after the Saturday’s Presidential and House of Assembly elections.

Most Revd John Akin Oyejola said: As we are planning to go into elections this coming few days I want to beg you to please go out and vote. It is your civil duty. If you fail to vote, you will always get bad leaders and if you vote, the people will respect you.

“Your PVC is your power and when you use your power, people will respect you.

” Politicians are begging us to work for them. When you vote for them you are employing /accepting them to work for you for the next four years and their power and stewardship is to report their work to you.

In an address, the General Coordinator of the JDPMC, Reverend Peter Akinkunmi harped on the need for people to participate in the coming general elections.

Akinkunmi advised voters to trust the integrity of the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC because of the new electoral act 2022

He maintained that it’s important for the electorates to respect electoral law and mobilize to exercise their civic responsibilities, while also appealing to INEC to adequately train both permanent and ad hoc staff to master and comply with the guidelines of the commission.

