Osun commissioner eulogises Oyetola at 66

Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji yesterday described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a harbinger of success at the corridors of power.

The commissioner, who said this while associating with the governor on his 66th birthday in a statement in Osogbo, attributed his intimidating achievements since he emerged as the governor to hard work and passion he had for his people, describing Oyetola as a selfless stalwart who had developed the entire state immensely.

TheCommissionerfurther lauded Oyetolaforhiscourage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary leadership in the state, commending the governor for applying wisdom on issues pertaining to the state and living a life of service to humanity, which had encouraged upcoming leaders in Osun.

Oyebamiji said: “Efforts of theincumbentadministration inturningaroundthefortunes of the state cannot be over emphasised as the concern of the governor is to uplift the whole state above other states in the country in all ramifications. “I join the good people of Osun State to wish our indefatigable and workaholic Governor Gboyega Oyetola a happy 66th birthday.”

