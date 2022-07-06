‘Osun committed to sports devt’

The Osun State government has stressed its commitment to sports development to empower youths. The Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Youth and Sports, Adegboyega Adelabu Aremo, said this while presenting balls to Gbeja Primary School, Osogbo.

He said the development was part of his mission to engage youths and sport personalities on the need for them to continue to support the administration in its bid to take the sports to the highest level and cast their votes for Gboyega Oyetola. Aremo said the socioeconomic advancement and landmark developments the state had witnessed under the progressive government were enormous, saying youths should reciprocate the good gesture by voting massively for Oyetola. He said: “The great things we have witnessed under the Progressives had never happened before. There’s no doubt in the fact that as youths, we have benefitted tremendously from the progressive government over the years and we would continue to witness more.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...