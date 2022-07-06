News

‘Osun committed to sports devt’

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State government has stressed its commitment to sports development to empower youths. The Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Youth and Sports, Adegboyega Adelabu Aremo, said this while presenting balls to Gbeja Primary School, Osogbo.

He said the development was part of his mission to engage youths and sport personalities on the need for them to continue to support the administration in its bid to take the sports to the highest level and cast their votes for Gboyega Oyetola. Aremo said the socioeconomic advancement and landmark developments the state had witnessed under the progressive government were enormous, saying youths should reciprocate the good gesture by voting massively for Oyetola. He said: “The great things we have witnessed under the Progressives had never happened before. There’s no doubt in the fact that as youths, we have benefitted tremendously from the progressive government over the years and we would continue to witness more.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION: Our February date stands, says AkpanUdoedehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

…insists party still consulting …dismisses June date as fake news The Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, dismissed speculations that the national convention of the party slated for February was no longer feasible and has therefore been shelved to the middle of the year. A national daily had, […]
News

MAN: Manufacturing sector recorded stable performance in Q1’22

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reported that the manufacturing sector witnessed a fairly stable macroeconomic performance of an aggregate Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) score of 53.9 points in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, following an improvement in a business environment. MAN made this known in its MCCI, a quarterly research and […]
News Top Stories

Buhari sad over military’s inability to end insecurity –NSA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…gives fresh order to security agencies to rescue Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims …as IGP explains reason for more police presence in S/East The National Security Advuser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was extremely sad over persistent insecurity in the country which the nation’s security agencies have been unable to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica