Osun communities dump age-old female circumcision

The battle to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Osun State gained more ground in Ede North Local Government Area of the state yesterday as residents of Adejuwon, Owode-Ede, Olasupo Ede and Araromi Communities publicly declared an end to the age-old tradition. Leaders in the community, Nureni Adebayo Salami Adegboye, Rabiu Oloruntele and Taiwo Lawal spoke on behalf of their various communities on the public declaration of FGM abandonment organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI) in Collaboration with UNFPA Ministry of Health and the State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said the practice had become forbidden in the areas.

The community leaders said the residents had resolved to dump the practice having realised its harmful consequences as they signed commitment papers after receiving certificate of FGM abandonment. AHI representative, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyah said the objective of the exercise was to ensure total eradication of FGM practice and secure the future of the female children. Gender Desk Officers, Ministry of Women, Children & Social Affairs, Ms. Olufunmilola Adewale said the Communities had been sensitized on dangers of FGM as the state government was committed to ending the scourge.

The community leaders expressed gratitude to the State Government and AHI for educating them on the negative consequences of FGM, saying that the people in the area are now aware of the harmful effects of FGM and therefore banned it in the community.

