Osun communities halt age-old FGM practice

Four Communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State– Eko Ajala, Obaagun, Iba and Eko Ende have publicly declared an end to age-old tradition and practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the area.

 

At a public declaration of FGM abandonment organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI) in collaboration with UNFPA Ministry of Health and the state Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, leaders in the communities said the practice had become not only obsolete but forbidden in the area.

 

AHI representative, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyah said the objective of the exercise was to ensure total eradication of FGM practice with a view to securing the future of the female children.

 

 

Also, Gender Desk Officers, Ministries of Health, Women, Children & Social Affairs, Toyin Adelowokan and Ms. Olufunmilola Adewale said the communities had been sensitized on the danger of FGM as the state government was committed to ending the scourge. Mr. Olayemi Soliu, who led people of Eko Ajala to the FGM abandonment declaration ceremony, said the practice must be abandoned because of its inherent dangers.

 

Speaking on behalf of Obaagun Community, Mr. Adekunle Abdul Rauf said the community which was sensitized on the negative consequences of FGM had prohibited it henceforth.

 

To another community leader from Eko Ende, Mr. Ajibade Yusuf, said the people of the community were now aware of the harmful effects of FGM and therefore banned it in the community. In Iba Community, Mr. Okunoye Lanre also said it was unanimously agreed in the community to end the practice as it would leave their daughters naturally as created by God

