Osun communities protest erratic electricity supply

Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu communities in the Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday protested against the “erratic supply of electricity” in their areas. The protesters said they were not happy with the long hours of darkness occasioned by poor electricity supply and outrageous bills by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The aggrieved residents, who took their protest to the IBEDC at 7 am, warned the workers not to report to the office until they had found a lasting solution to the problem. The placard-carrying protesters accused the firm of crippling their businesses and subjecting them to attacks by hoodlums, particularly at night.
