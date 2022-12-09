News

Osun community protests selection of new monarch

Iree community in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday protested against the politicisation of the selection of a new king. The protesters led by the Asiwaju of Iree Chief Adenrele Afolabi, gathered in front of the palace of Aree of Iree where they maintained that the selection of a king is the prerogative of the kingmakers (Iwarefa mefa) and not that of the warrant chiefs appointed by the Boripe North Local Council Development Authority. Afolabi commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for suspending the previous process.

He said: “The entire Iree Community is highly delighted at the prompt response of the new administration in righting the wrong done to Iree people by the Government of yesterday. It is apparent that Governor Adeleke has a listening ear and a working big heart. We therefore appreciate the steps so far taken by his administration.” The Iree Progressives Association President Oluwole Taiwo said the community had submitted its position on the matter to the committee set up by the state government, expressing confidence that justice would be served in the matter. Taiwo appealed to the kingmakers to hasten the process of selecting a new monarch devoid of rancour for Iree Community once the state government gives the goal ahead.

 

