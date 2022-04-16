Osun community seals IBEDC office over alleged erratic power supply, estimated billing

Residents of Ede town in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State have sealed two offices of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) located in the town. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the aggrieved residents sealed the two offices located within Ede metropolis over alleged erratic power supply in the town by the company.

The two IBEDC offices sealed off by the angry youths are the IBEDC office located at Cottage area and IBEDC office at Tìmì Market, Ede. It was leant from the residents that the decision to seal off the offices was taken in the early hours of Monday. The youths in the community and other stakeholders amidst tight security went ahead to seal the offices after staging a peaceful protest across the town. They alleged that the community had been in total blackout for the last three weeks. The angry residents explained that this made them seal off the offices of the electricity distribution company.

Speaking on the development, a representative of Federation of Edeland Youth Development Association, Comrade Muftahudeen Idowu, on Friday said efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue amicably. Idowu added that the youths of the community were also protesting against estimated billing despite erratic power supply.

He hinted that they would continue to press home this demands until they receive positive response from the electricity company. When contacted, the Senior Communication Officer of IBEDC, Osun Region, Mrs. Kikelomo Owoeye, said the power outage being experienced in some communities in the state was due to low power generation and recent vandalisation of the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s tower. “We are closely monitoring the situation with our partners in the electricity value chain and we will keep you updated”, she said. Owoeye, however, said electricity has been restored to Ede town, noting that other neighbouring communities would be lighted at no distance time as efforts are on the top gear to rectify the Identified problems. She told our Correspondent that the sealed offices within the town have been opened urging residents of any area with prolonged power outage to report to the IBEDC office nearest to them, saying it might be issues of local faults which could need quick intervention of technical team.

