Osun community seals IBEDC office over alleged erratic supply of power, estimated billing

Residents of Ede town in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State have sealed office of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) offices located in the town.

New Telegraph learnt that the agreived residents sealed the two offices located within Ede metropolis over alleged erratic supply of electricity in the town by electricity company.

The two IBEDC offices sealed off by the angry youths are the IBEDC office located at Cottage area and IBEDC office at Tìmì Market, Ede.

It was leant from the residents that the decision to seal off the office was taken in the early hours of Monday.

The youths in the community and other stakeholders amidst tight security went ahead to seal the company after staging a peaceful protest across the nooks and crannies of the town.

They alleged that the community had been in total blackout for the last three weeks. The angry residents explained that this made them seal off the office of the electricity distribution company during the week.

Speaking on the development, representative of Federation of Edeland Youth Development Association, Comrade Muftahudeen Idowu, on Friday said efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue amicably.

When contacted, the Senior Communication Officer of IBEDC, Osun Region, Mrs Kikelomo Owoeye, said the power outage being experienced in some communities in the state was due to low power generation and recent vandalisation of the Transmission Company of Nigeria tower.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with our partners in the electricity value chain and we will keep you updated,” she said.

 

