News

Osun community seeks Oyetola’s intervention in obaship dispute

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo Comment(0)

An Osun State community, Awo in Egbedore local government area rose from an emergency meeting yesterday and asked Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in an emerging crisis arising from a planned imposition of an unpopular candidate as oba-elect with a view to restoring normalcy in the ancient town.

Specifically, major stakeholders in Awo asked the governor to halt the alleged plan by wealthy individuals in the community to impose a leader of the legislative arm of local government, Taiwo AbduRasaq Adegboye as the next Alawo of Awo. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday Prince Oloyede Adebayo passionately appealed to Oyetola to set up an independent panel of enquiry to investigate and settle the matter.

Adebayo said: “We are here to tell the whole world that Taiwo Abdulrazaq Adegboye is not from any of the ruling houses in Awo and as such there is no blue blood in his vein, hence he cannot be installed as Alawo as he hails from Ikolaba’s compound behind Awo central mosque which is entitled to the chieftaincy of Ikolaba, Ekerin and Alagba as they are three groups in one compound.

“The Ikolabas has no genealogical link with any of the royal families. The purported Abioye paper they are claiming is a fraud of monumental consequences committed in 1977 against Awoland.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state.   Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern  Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Musa […]
News Top Stories

Lagos reviews Land Use Charge, waives N5.6bn penalties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two years after the implementation of the controversial Lagos Land Use Charge Law 2018, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reviewed the policy and reverted to pre-2018 land use charges era. The new policy reduces the penalties for defaulters from between 25 and 100 per cent to 10 to 50 per cent. There is also a 48 […]
News

I won’t disappoint Nigerians in NCPC –Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Musa Pam Jos The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has promised that he would not disappoint the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people who trusted him to serve in the Commission.   The NCPC boss equally said, he would fight corruption and redeem the image […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: