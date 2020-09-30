Osun community seeks Oyetola’s intervention in obaship dispute

An Osun State community, Awo in Egbedore local government area rose from an emergency meeting yesterday and asked Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in an emerging crisis arising from a planned imposition of an unpopular candidate as oba-elect with a view to restoring normalcy in the ancient town.

Specifically, major stakeholders in Awo asked the governor to halt the alleged plan by wealthy individuals in the community to impose a leader of the legislative arm of local government, Taiwo AbduRasaq Adegboye as the next Alawo of Awo. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday Prince Oloyede Adebayo passionately appealed to Oyetola to set up an independent panel of enquiry to investigate and settle the matter.

Adebayo said: “We are here to tell the whole world that Taiwo Abdulrazaq Adegboye is not from any of the ruling houses in Awo and as such there is no blue blood in his vein, hence he cannot be installed as Alawo as he hails from Ikolaba’s compound behind Awo central mosque which is entitled to the chieftaincy of Ikolaba, Ekerin and Alagba as they are three groups in one compound.

“The Ikolabas has no genealogical link with any of the royal families. The purported Abioye paper they are claiming is a fraud of monumental consequences committed in 1977 against Awoland.”

Like this: Like Loading...