Osun community to Adeleke: Save us from miners

Residents of Awọlumatẹ Zone 3, Opa Area of Ile-Ife, in Osun State, have called on the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke to rescue them from the dastardly activities of Chinese miners before they render them homeless.

The chairman of the zone, Mr Olafare Abimbola, who lamented their devastating ordeal while speaking with Sunday Telegraph said the area is now prone to flooding anytime there is heavy rainfall because the miners have already blocked the river way.

Aside the many health hazards being exposed to through noise and air pollution from the equipment being used by the miners, residents of the area, who are majorly aged persons, said they are now living in fear.

The chairman noted that if necessary action was not taken to stop the miners, the issue may get out of hand as many will be rendered homeless.

He said: “We suddenly saw some people, though they didn’t enter through our zone, because we would have sent them back by locking up all our community gates. They came in through the other community. And when they came, they came with bulldozers. Before we could even have knowledge of what and why, they have started digging our land.

“We moved closer to them and asked who sent them, where they came from and more. They responded that the land was sold to them by the Omo Onile. They were working day and night.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...