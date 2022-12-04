News

Osun community to Adeleke: Save us from miners

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

Residents of Awọlumatẹ Zone 3, Opa Area of Ile-Ife, in Osun State, have called on the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke to rescue them from the dastardly activities of Chinese miners before they render them homeless.

The chairman of the zone, Mr Olafare Abimbola, who lamented their devastating ordeal while speaking with Sunday Telegraph said the area is now prone to flooding anytime there is heavy rainfall because the miners have already blocked the river way.

Aside the many health hazards being exposed to through noise and air pollution from the equipment being used by the miners, residents of the area, who are majorly aged persons, said they are now living in fear.

The chairman noted that if necessary action was not taken to stop the miners, the issue may get out of hand as many will be rendered homeless.

He said: “We suddenly saw some people, though they didn’t enter through our zone, because we would have sent them back by locking up all our community gates. They came in through the other community. And when they came, they came with bulldozers. Before we could even have knowledge of what and why, they have started digging our land.

“We moved closer to them and asked who sent them, where they came from and more. They responded that the land was sold to them by the Omo Onile. They were working day and night.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NUJ, FCT calls for release of kidnapped Punch reporter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has called for the immediate release of Okechukwu Nnodim, a correspondent with the Punch Newspapers. Nnodim was allegedly kidnapped in his Abuja home by four men, who gained access to his residence by scaling his fence after firing several gunshots in the air. In a statement jointly […]
News

‘How to de-escalate insecurity in South-East’

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Stakeholders drawn across the South-East have recommended practical steps toward defusing the tense security situation in the region. The submissions followed a three-day brainstorming session on state-actor-aided deteriorating security situation in the region, which held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Among the resource persons was Emeka Umeagbalasi, a Criminologist and Graduate of Security Studies […]
News

Yoruba youths hail nomination of former service chiefs as worthy ambassadors, call for speedy confirmation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some youths from the South-West region have welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate. Describing them as “worthy ambassadors”, the group under the aegis of Congress of Progressive Yoruba Youths (CPYY) called on the National Assembly to speedily confirm their nomination.  The Yoruba youths made these known on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica