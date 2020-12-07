Osun community to sanction violators of FGM law

Residents of Osun State in Atakumosa West local government area have warned against violators of law, banning Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state, saying violators would face banishment as prescribed by the community.

At a public declaration of FGM abandonment by the people of Oke-Bode, Osunjela, Oke-Osin, Kajola and Prince Communities, the community leaders said violators would not be allowed to continue to live in their communities.

The public declaration of FGM abandonment in the communities was organised by Action Health Incorporated, (AHI) in collaboration with the state Ministries of Health and Women & Children Affairs with the support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). AHI Programme Officer, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyah said the objective of the exercise was to ensure and secure full commitment of the Communities on the FGM abandonment in their areas.

However, the FGM Analyst with UNFPA, Uzoma Ayodeji, expressed joy over the development as he charged residents to ensure total eradication of the practice.

The Gender Desk Officers, Ministries of Health, Women, Children & Social Affairs, Toyin Adelowokan and Ms. Olufunmilola Adewale said the battle to end FGM in the state was yielding good results with appreciable number of communities that had willingly accepted to end the practice.

Leaders in the communities, Chief Shina Awoyemi, Chief Gboroode Gbenga, Malam Fatai Akande, Mr. Adebayo Timothy Obisesan and Apostle Arapasopo Johnson said the communities unanimously agreed to end FGM with a verdict that violators would be sanctioned to serve as deterrence to others.

