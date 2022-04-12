News

Osun condemns killing of APC chair

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

The Osun State government has condemned the killing of the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area, Chief Gbenga Ogbara. It also sympathised with the family of the deceased, assuring them they would get justice for the killing of the chairman.

 

Ogbara was reportedly shot dead in his Igangan hometown on Monday by unknown assailants. In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, the state government lamented the development.

 

The state government also condemned the killing of Abiola Afolabi by police and condoled with the family. Government delegation to the family was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

