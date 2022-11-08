Osun council election of crisis

Antagonists of the continuous existence of the states’ Independent Electoral Commissions in Nigeria have been vindicated with the recently conducted local government election in Osun State. This is because these commissions are always at the mercy of sitting governors, who use them to satisfy their whims and caprices, hence the fervent call for local council elections to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Political observers and analysts have noted with dismay that these State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) have always manipulated the outcome for governors. It has further exposed the hypocrisy of the ruling party and threat to promote the crisis, thus making the state ungovernable for the governor-elect, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. It is also on record that since the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government came into the saddle in Osun about twelve years ago, they never saw the value inherent in conducting elections at the local government level, until barely 6 weeks to the expiration of the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration. Perhaps they are ignorant that the moment a winner emerges in any election, all actions taken by the incumbent are at the mercy of the incoming government. What they ought to be busy doing is preparation of hard-over notes to enhance a peaceful transition. The Intra-party Advisory Committee which comprises all registered political parties in Osun State reiterated on Friday preceding the election that it will not be fielding candidates for the election. Although IPAC Secretary, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi, did not advance any reason for their action, he was quoted to have said: “We are going to participate as indigenes of Osun but we are not going to field candidates”. Corroborating this, the Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Segun Oladitan, also said that just one party will participate in the poll. The candidate of Social Democratic Party in the last governorship election, Mr. Goke Omigbedun also lambasted the state government for declaring Friday, preceding the election, as a holiday in an unpopular election with only APC participating. He was quoted to have said: “No contest, no rivalry, an expensive wastage of public resources, just a one party show.” The most humiliating aspect of the charade called the election was an alleged attempt to kill a journalist at a collation centre in Osogbo. Hammed Oyebade, a correspondent with Daily Trust Newspaper had managed to get into a local government collation centre at Awosuru area in Osogbo, the state capital, after some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prevented journalists from accessing the local government collation centre. Narrating his order Oyebade said: “They said I should not cover the election. I attempted to educate them that they don’t have the authority to dictate to me, but they didn’t listen. They attempted to seize my phone threatening to kill me.” At the inauguration of the elected officials that would serve as Chairmen in the 30 local government areas and 39 Local Government Development Areas in Osogbo, Governor Oyetola charged them to fulfil promises they never campaigned for. He also pointed out that the swearing in signals the end of the service of those appointed into caretaker committees at the local government level embarked upon since during Rauf Aregbesola’s administration. The irony of it is that those sworn in were those that served in the last caretaker committee. “The swearing in today, Monday 17th October, 2022 of elected Chairmen and Vice- Chairmen signals the end of the service of those appointed into caretaker committees at the local government level across the state.” Immediately after, the Osun APC started threatening the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke with impeachment, should he attempt to dissolve the local councils after his swearing in on November 27th, 2022. Adegoke Ogunsola, APC’s legal adviser, issued the threat in response to enquiries from journalists about the potential dissolution of the elected chairmen and councillors of the ruling party by the governor-elect. He explained further that any governor who dissolves elected local governments is guilty of an impeachable offence, according to Ogunsola, who was also running for the office of Chairman, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. The Nigerian political space and its actors reminds me of African-American ex-President Barracks Obama, who said, “immediately after casting my ballot in any election in the United States, I head straight to a long tennis court…” This implies that those elections were devoid of foot-soldiers that engage in ballot box snatching and all the shenanigans associated with Nigerian elections. But the last Osun governorship election that was devoid of (wuruwuru and magomago) rigging, prompting the All Progressives Congress to try to look for a backdoor to get back to power, through the paraphernalia of office, hence this impeachment plot for a governor that has not been sworn in. (Ceteris Paribus) All things being equal, the Osun Governor elect, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke will be sworn in on 27th November, 2022 by His grace. The people of Osun are waiting. l Awoyemi, a media consultant, writes from Ile-Ife: 08039506843 (SMS Only)

