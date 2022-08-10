Metro & Crime

Osun: Court remands in prison man accused of killing 3 persons

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

An Osogbo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a 42-yearold man, Taiwo Olaniyi, in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly murdering three women.

 

The defendant was arraigned on four counts bordering on murder, conspiracy among others. Police Prosecutor, Inspector John Idoko accused the defendant with others at large of killing two women, Rasidat Mufutau, Anifowose Basirat and a man Abdulrahaman Afolabi on  June 28, this year at about 5:40am at Ofatedo, Ido-Osun, Osun State.

 

 

Idoko said the alleged offences contravened Section 324 and 319(1), of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002. The Magistrate, O.A Daramola, did not take the plea of the defendant due to the gravity of the offence alleged to have been committed.

 

She, however, remanded the accused person in the Ilesa Correctional Centre while awaiting legal advice from the Ministry of justice. The case was adjourned till November 1, 2022 for mention

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

