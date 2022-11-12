News

Osun: Court reserves judgment in appeal against Oyetola’s sack as Guber Candidate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday reserved judgement in the two appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, challenging his sack. A three-member panel of the court reserved judgement after entertaining arguments from lawyers to the parties.

The APC and Oyetola are among others, praying the appellate court to set aside the September 30, 2022 judgment by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which voided the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi, as APC’s candidates in the election on July 16, 2022. Not satisfied, Oyetola had approached the Court of Appeal, seeking to set aside the said judgement.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

