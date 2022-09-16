Osun debunks fake teaching recruitment into civil service

The authority of the Osun State Universal Basic Education Board has called on the general public, especially prospective candidates seeking for teaching jobs, to disregard the fake news calling for the collection of teaching recruitment application forms. This was contained in a statement by SUBEB Executive Secretary, Mr Adeoye Bakare in Osogbo yesterday, urging the public to disregard the information. The fake news which was tagged; “Osun State SUBEB recruitment 2022/2023 is out,” going viral on social media is absolutely fake information and that the general public, as well as teaching job seekers, are seriously warned against collecting such application form from such dubious perpetrators and that such also should be disregarded. He said Osun SUBEB has no knowledge about any on-going recruitment, saying that it is a scam.
