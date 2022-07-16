Osun Decides: Adeleke, Oyetola win polling units

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit.

He won with 218 votes.

Senator Adeleke voted at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North.

His major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola polled 23 votes while Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party had one vote.

However, Governor Oyetola also won his polling unit.

Oyetola scored 545 while Adeleke got 69 votes

Ademola Adeleke’s Polling Unit

APC — 23

PDP — 218

Governor Oyetola Polling Unit.

PDP 69

APC 545

