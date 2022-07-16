News

Osun Decides: Adeleke, Oyetola win polling units

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit.

He won with 218 votes.

Senator Adeleke voted at Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North.

His major contender, Governor Gboyega Oyetola polled 23 votes while Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party had one vote.

However, Governor Oyetola also won his polling unit.

Oyetola scored 545 while Adeleke got 69 votes

Ademola Adeleke’s Polling Unit
APC — 23
PDP — 218

Governor Oyetola Polling Unit.
PDP 69
APC 545

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Ngige, Ekweremadu mourn Mantu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Chukwu David, Regina Otokpa, Cephas Iorhemen and Philip Nyam,

President Muhammadu Buhari; ex- President Goodluck Jonathan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, are mourning the death of Senator Ibrahim Mantu. Also, former Senate President David Mark expressed shock and sadness over the development, describing Mantu’s death as “devastating […]
News

Labour Party ‘ll address foundational challenges in Anambra- guber candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming election in Anambra State, Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo, has rallied the people of the state to vote for his party, as the party has concluded plans to finally address the foundational challenges in the state. He added that he and his party have developed strategies […]
News

Nigeria needs divine intervention for things to work – Omobude

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The immediate past National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians to be united in prayers, so that the country can experience divine intervention. Omobude, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations, to continuously […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica