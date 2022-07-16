Osun Decides: Early arrival of INEC officials at Ede South Local Council

Anayo Ezugwu, reporting from Osogbo

As Osun State electorate decide their next governor today, there has been the early arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel across Ede South Local Government Area of the state.

Some of the polling units visited by New Telegraph, showed that the INEC personnel arrived as early as 7:00 am and accreditation commenced in some of them at exactly 8:00 am.

For instance, at Polling Unit 16 opposite Seventh Day Adventist Primary School Ede-South LGA, the officials arrived at 6:30. According the one of the officials, 1706 voters are expected to vote at the polling unit.

New Telegraph also observed that each polling unit has two bivas and the turnout of voters was also impressive.

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke has cast his vote at ward 2 unit 9 Abogunde Saga Ede South.

