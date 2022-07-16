Osun Decides: EFCC officials storm Oyetola’s polling unit in Iragbiji

…as governor arrives to vote

Ayobami Agboola and Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo

Some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived Iragbiji, the hometown of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State guber election.

No fewer than six officials of the anti-graft agency were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor is expected to vote this morning.

The officials wore their jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions and drove their official vehicles to the area.

The presence of the anti-graft operatives, it was learnt, was to discourage vote-buying.

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has arrived his polling unit to cast his vote.

The governor was welcomed by huge electorates that came out in their numbers to exercise their civic duty.

