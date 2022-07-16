News

Osun Decides: EFCC officials storm Oyetola’s polling unit in Iragbiji

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as governor arrives to vote

Ayobami Agboola and Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo

Some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrived Iragbiji, the hometown of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State guber election.

No fewer than six officials of the anti-graft agency were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor is expected to vote this morning.

The officials wore their jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions and drove their official vehicles to the area.

The presence of the anti-graft operatives, it was learnt, was to discourage vote-buying.

Meanwhile, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has arrived his polling unit to cast his vote.

The governor was welcomed by huge electorates that came out in their numbers to exercise their civic duty.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy

Posted on Author Cephas IORHEMEN

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim yesterday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded with one Denen Zuamo of Katsina-Ala […]
News

Magu not free from prosecution, if indicted – Police Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that though the newly promoted ex-Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has been retired, he would be prosecuted if eventually indicted by the probe panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (rtd). Following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney-General of […]
News

Low testosterone can harm lung function

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists that studied the association between testosterone and lung function said that testosterone could contribute to better lung function in men.   According to the results of their study published in the journal ‘Clinical Endocrinology,’ maintaining optimal testosterone levels helps prevent heart disease, prostate problems, weak muscles, depression, and anxiety.   Now based on their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica