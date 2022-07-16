News

Osun Decides: Guber candidate cries out, says ‘all my party’s polling agents have been compromised

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP), Adeolu Adebayo has urged security agents across the state to prevent all the party’s agents from getting to the polling units.

Adebayo alleged that his party’s agents across the state have been compromised and hijacked by one of the major political parties in the governorship race.

The guber candidate speaking with New Telegraph on Saturday morning said: “It has been discovered that all my party agents across Osun State were strangers, I don’t know them and they are never members of the party (APP).

“This was notice on the passport photograph on my party state agent was not anyone from my party. I started doing my findings to get proof and discovered yesterday through some of the party members who saw my party agents’ tags with strange people.

“I carried out further investigation to be sure of the allegations that members of one of the major parties are the ones behind this evil act. I therefore appeal to the Commissioner of Police that his men shouldn’t allow anyone carrying APP party agent tags at the polling units across Osun State. And anybody found with such tags should be arrested.”

 

News

Adenuga Foundation to perform free health check on 1,000

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts to take care of the elderly in the country, the Adelaja Adenuga Foundation will carry out free health interventions in the Ijebu North area of Ogun State. A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Adelaja Adenuga Foundation, Prof. Amusa N. Adetunji, said over 1,000 aged people in Ijebu North […]
News

We’ll deploy more security strategies to keep Oyo safe, says Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, promised to deploy more security strategies to keep the state safe and secure in the New Year. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, at the Armed Forces remembrance celebration, Church service, held at the St. Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan, […]
News

Kogi gov presents N130bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday presented a N130 billion 2021 budget of ‘Accelerated Recovery’ to the state House of Assembly.   The total sum of N130,546,068,026 as against N122,970,958,009 reversed budget for year 2020, representing an increase of N7,575,110,017 or 6.16 per cent. The governor, during his presentation at the Kogi State House […]

