Osun Decides: Guber candidate cries out, says ‘all my party’s polling agents have been compromised

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP), Adeolu Adebayo has urged security agents across the state to prevent all the party’s agents from getting to the polling units.

Adebayo alleged that his party’s agents across the state have been compromised and hijacked by one of the major political parties in the governorship race.

The guber candidate speaking with New Telegraph on Saturday morning said: “It has been discovered that all my party agents across Osun State were strangers, I don’t know them and they are never members of the party (APP).

“This was notice on the passport photograph on my party state agent was not anyone from my party. I started doing my findings to get proof and discovered yesterday through some of the party members who saw my party agents’ tags with strange people.

“I carried out further investigation to be sure of the allegations that members of one of the major parties are the ones behind this evil act. I therefore appeal to the Commissioner of Police that his men shouldn’t allow anyone carrying APP party agent tags at the polling units across Osun State. And anybody found with such tags should be arrested.”

