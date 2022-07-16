Osun Decides: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico applauds process

Ayobami Agboola and Anayo Ezugwu, Osogbo

As Osun decides on who governs the state, Amb. Adejare Bello has appluded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for putting strategies that have helped in the violence free process.

He said he was impressed with the large turned out voters particularly unit 4 of ward 3 Ede North Local Government.

“What is more interesting about it is the peaceful conduct of the whole process,” he said.

Bello, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, said the electorate are comporting themselves very well and there is no monetary inducement.

“We hope and pray that it happens across the state so that people can choose freely who will govern them for the next four years.. As an APC stalwart it is my prayer that Governor Oyetola will carry the day. It has been my prayer all along because I came all the way from Mexico since May because of today’s election. It is my prayer that God crowns the effort.

“We have seen some improvement, I want to commend INEC for it. But that is not to say that we are having it 100% without hitches because I have some of my people they have their PVCs, and this is not the first time they are voting, but the machine could not capture them. Many of them were asked to sit until after the election is about to be over. We hope and pray that at the end of the day they will not be disenfranchised.”

SOME RESULTS

Ward 10 unit 24 offatedoto

ADP-4

APC-46

PDP-86

IFEDAYO LG Oyi, St James Pry School,

APC – 17

PDP -143

Ward 14 unit 16, Mayegun ward

PDP 104

APC 96

Irewole result ward 9 unit 13.

PDP -45,

APC -36,

APM -1

PRP -2

AAC -1

